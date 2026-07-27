Music promoter Sam Larry shared some pictures from his Mecca visit weeks after a ghastly accident claimed the life of one of his bouncers

Sam Larry shared a post expressing condolences to the deceased's family, saying the loss was one that words cannot fully express

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to Sam Larry's tribute, with some questioning his sincerity

Music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, has shared some pictures from his last visit to Mecca and used the occasion to send prayers for a bouncer who died in a car accident involving the controversial figure weeks ago.

The music industry personality had previously been at the centre of speculation online after rumours circulated that he had lost the ability to walk following the crash.

Reactions as Sam Larry breaks silence weeks after losing a bouncer, takes action for deceased. Photo credit@samlarry

Source: Instagram

His visit to Mecca appeared to address some of those claims, as he was photographed outdoors, surrounded by pigeons.

Sam Larry sends condolences to Wale's family

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Sam Larry addressed the family of the deceased bouncer directly, describing his grief as something too heavy for words alone to carry.

Fans drag Sam Larry over post about late bouncer. Photo credit@samlarry

Source: Instagram

The music promoter said he was grateful to God for sparing his life while also requesting prayers for everyone touched by the tragedy.

In his words:

"With a heavy heart, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of our brother. This is a heartbreaking loss that words cannot fully express. I am grateful to Almighty God for preserving my life, and I pray for the strength to carry this painful experience. Please keep everyone affected by this tragedy in your prayers. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, have mercy on his soul, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen."

Here is the Instagram post made by Sam Larry about Wale's death below:

Nigerians react to Sam Larry's post

The post attracted a wave of comments, with reactions ranging from supportive to sharply critical. Several users questioned whether the tribute was more about clearing his public image than genuinely honouring the deceased.

@isahumaru_ commented:

"As a Muslim always use Allah instead of God. ALHAMDULILAH for the trials and prevailed. May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect us"

@icekid_alex wrote:

"Pray for forgiveness over mohbad death that is what I will say for u because u intimidated him with alot of treat"

@hershelldwayne reacted:

"After using mohbad he decided to use his bouncer"

@sunnybekky_ shared:

"Bro, I think you should show respect to your bouncer who lost his life first(may his soul rest in peace). Something as little as a post would do. I wish you the best."

@omohi85 stated:

"@sunnybekky_ I agree with you. Post photograph of the death and write a memorial. This is self-aggrandisement, posting pics of himself with exposed legs to send a message that he was not hurt in the accident. We thank God that he is alive but I still find even the write-up all about himself and not the dead and wounded. God bless us all and keep us safe from all evil."

Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event

Legit.ng had reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.

Source: Legit.ng