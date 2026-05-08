Portable survived a dangerous incident on Thursday night, April 7, after his vehicle suffered a sudden brake failure while he was in motion

This close call comes just a few days after the singer suffered a defeat in the boxing ring against Carter Efe

Portable boasted that no harm can ever befall him, claiming that even when accidents occur, he is shielded from any physical injury

Controversial Nigerian street-hop singer Portable has escaped a frightening car accident.

The singer shared the experience through a video posted on his Instagram story late Thursday night, where he explained how a sudden brake failure nearly turned dangerous.

According to Portable, he was driving when he noticed that the vehicle’s brakes had stopped functioning properly.

Portable survives a dangerous incident after his vehicle suffered a sudden brake failure. Photos: Portable.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the singer, who just welcomed another baby, credited God for protecting him from what could have become a major tragedy.

Portable explained that he quickly swerved the car to one side after realising the brakes were no longer responding.

He sad

“God saved me, nothing do me. I noticed that the brake stopped working and swerved the car to one side.”

Fortunately, according to him, nobody was injured during the incident, and the car did not suffer severe damage.

Portable also used the moment to boldly declare that no accident could take his life.

“I can’t have an accident, even if I do, nothing will happen to me,” the singer added in the video.

The incident comes just days after Portable’s celebrity boxing defeat against Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring event held in Lagos.

Portable had entered the match with strong confidence but eventually lost by unanimous decision after three rounds.

Carter Efe shares spiritual secret of Portable's defeat

Meanwhile, Carter Efe opened up about a surprising spiritual experience he claims happened before his headline-making boxing victory over singer Portable.

The confession came during a livestream conversation with businessman E-Money, where Carter Efe recounted events leading up to the celebrity fight that took place at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

Carter Efe disclosed that before stepping into the ring, he took one of his boxing gloves to Olumo Rock.

Watch the video here:

Netizens comment Portable's accident

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@HardeyNova stated:

"He no get any accident or survive any. Na road wey no good he pass. Nothing like say brain malfunction. This guy still dey play pity card for 2026 and una dey still Dey chop am."

@Dorren06 shared:

" That defeat is still troubling Portable oo Chaii"

Portabl claims that even when accidents occur, he is shielded from any physical injury. Photo: Portable.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng