Sabinus has spoken out after a video showing agberos allegedly attacking a Cybertruck owner at a Lagos stadium surfaced online

The skitmaker expressed frustration over the conduct of grown men, describing the situation as an “agbero pandemic” in Lagos

Sabinus suggested that speaking openly about the issue could attract criticism from social media users

Popular Nigerian skitmaker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ijekwu, better known as Sabinus, has reacted after a video showing an alleged attack on a Cybertruck owner by agberos at a Lagos stadium circulated online.

The incident, which drew attention on social media, appeared to have prompted the comedian to speak about what he considers a growing problem in Lagos.

Sabinus speaks out after a video showing agberos allegedly attacking a Cybertruck owner at a Lagos stadium surfaced online. @mrfunny/X.

Source: Instagram

Reposting the video, Sabinus lamented the situation and hinted that speaking about the activities of agberos could attract attacks from internet users.

“If I dey talk about this agbero pandemic for Lagos, una go begin attack person,” he wrote.

The comedian appeared particularly concerned about the involvement of adults and breadwinners in such activities.

Sabinus expressed disappointment while commenting on the video, questioning why grown men would allow themselves to become involved in conduct he described as making a mess of their lives.

“Just look at grown men and people’s breadwinners making a mess of themselves,” he said.

He then appeared to distance himself from the controversy, concluding: “I don wash my hands for this matter.”

Read Sabinus' reaction to the agbero attack here:

Reactions trail Sabinus' comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ASurajudeen2024 stated:

"They must attack you because they are all same and the person way established them dey up there they rule the country and mind police is around their @PoliceNG will look and look away very funny country"

@IamEra5 shared:

"Take it from me until when Lagosians start sending these useless entitled street urchins to their forefathers these brazen habit of public disturbance of peace & civil assault won’t stop. These jobless sickos got strong establishment in the system so don’t expect jack to happen"

Sabinus expresses frustration over the conduct of grown men, describing the situation as an “agbero pandemic” in Lagos. Photo: @mrfunny/X.

Source: Instagram

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Legit.ng previously reported that Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he posted a fake report about him online.

Sabinus expressed displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

Source: Legit.ng