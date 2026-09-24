Hilda Baci celebrated her 31st birthday on September 20, 2026, with a private party attended by her fiancé, Damilola Akinwunmi

The celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder appeared alongside Dapper amid online speculation about their relationship

Fans flooded the comments, urging the couple to make their union official, with many calling for a wedding announcement

Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has sent social media into a frenzy after fresh pictures and videos from her 31st birthday celebration surfaced online, showing her looking cosy with her fiancé, Damilola Akinwunmi, widely known as Dapper.

The chef, who turned 31 on September 20, 2026, marked the milestone with elaborate birthday photoshoots before wrapping up the festivities at a private, star-studded party.

New loved-up pictures of Hilda Baci and lover emerge amid breakup rumours. Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci's birthday looks turn heads

For her birthday portraits, Hilda Baci stepped out in two show-stopping ensembles styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon: a floral corset-inspired look and a striking gold chainmail outfit. Both looks garnered widespread admiration before attention quickly shifted to who was by her side at the party.

The appearance of Dapper, founder and CEO of Dapper Group, at the celebration drew significant interest, particularly given the swirling online discussions questioning the status of their romance.

Some netizens had previously speculated that the two may have split, while others questioned why a public proposal had not yet taken place.

New photos of Hilda Baci and lover leave fans wondering about breakup rumours. Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Couple dismiss breakup rumours with party appearance

At the birthday bash, the pair were captured sharing affectionate moments together. Dapper, who came across as slightly reserved during their interactions, was seen showing warmth towards Hilda as the two posed and enjoyed each other's company throughout the evening.

Hilda appeared unbothered by the online chatter, giving followers a candid look at her relationship through videos posted to her official Instagram page.

Hilda Bacci and man trend online

Fans and celebrities reacted with excitement and enthusiasm to the new content, with many doubling down on calls for a formal proposal.

Here are some of the comments from fans:

@charlesprinze wrote:

"Bloggers carrying rumors de have broken up....craze people....u guys r good to goo Hilda ❤️😍😍"

@blezgee commented:

"Next wedding loading 😍😍"

@crownbola1 said:

"My brother, make it official; we the cyber family, are waiting for the big day. God has blessed you two. Why the wait?"

@doris_eneje reacted:

"No space for the singles 😩? I go love oo🥹😍❤️"

@kimanimoore wrote:

"Just do quick let us wear gele joh everyday fine photo 😒❤️"

@prettyy_posh1 commented:

"He should put a ring already"

@memona9511 declared:

"Mr & Mrs Dapper 🔥"

@ngozi6246 added:

"Big bros abeg propose you both look good together"

Hilda Baci updates bio.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hilda Baci made changes to her social media bio after she broke the Guinness World Record for the second time.

Hilda Baci had set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice.

The new change she made to her Instagram bio drew reactions from many of her fans and followers, who celebrated her.

Source: Legit.ng