First Lady Remi Tinubu recently challenged top Nigerian music stars to use their wealth to establish charitable foundations for the poor instead of focusing only on luxury cars

While stars like Burna Boy and Don Jazzy support communities through direct multi-million naira donations, several other top entertainers already run fully registered NGOs

Legit.ng highlighted seven Nigerian celebrities, including Davido, Funke Akindele, and Kanu Nwankwo, who are driving social change and saving lives through their personal foundations

Nigerian social media is buzzing after First Lady Remi Tinubu urged top musicians to use their wealth to establish foundations for the less privileged rather than spending only on luxury cars.

Speaking at a recent food bank launch in Kogi state, the First Lady challenged stars like Davido, Burna Boy and Asake to emulate global icons like Senegalese-American music mogul Akon by setting up charitable organisations to ease the current economic hardship facing citizens.

Davido, Funke Akindele, 5 other celebrities running powerful NGOs amid Remi Tinubu's appeal for celebrities to establish foundations. Photo: davido/remitinubu/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

While some artists support communities through direct financial contributions or partnerships, several prominent Nigerian entertainers are already actively driving sustainable change through their own registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

From funding life-saving surgeries to providing academic scholarships, these stars are consistently lifting vulnerable citizens.

Here is a look at 7 outstanding Nigerian celebrities who already run functional NGOs to support the poor.

1. Davido funds orphanages

Afrobeats superstar Davido founded the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) in 2022 to uplift vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

Rather than just enjoying his luxury vehicles alone, the singer regularly channels resources to support the needy.

His foundation has donated hundreds of millions of naira to numerous orphanages nationwide, keeping his promise to consistently give back to the streets.

Davido founded the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) in 2022 to uplift vulnerable communities across Nigeria. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

2. Funke Akindele empowers small businesses

Box office queen Funke Akindele joined the philanthropic movement by launching the Jenifa Foundation in 2024.

The actress and filmmaker created this nonprofit organisation to drive positive change and transform lives in vulnerable communities.

Her foundation focuses on providing essential resources, opportunities, and support to elderly citizens and small business owners (SMEs) to help them grow and thrive.

Box office queen Funke Akindele launched the Jenifa Foundation in 2024. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

3. Tiwa Savage nurtures creative talents

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage established the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation to create golden opportunities for emerging talents across Africa.

Her non-profit focus centres on music, education, and the creative arts.

By providing world-class training, mentorship, and vital resources, the foundation helps aspiring artists from underrepresented communities break into the entertainment industry.

Tiwa Savage established the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation to create golden opportunities for emerging talents across Africa. Photo: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

4. Adekunle Gold fights sickle cell

Highlife singer Adekunle Gold uses his platform to raise global awareness for sickle cell disease through the Adekunle Gold Foundation.

The Afrobeats and Fuji singer is dedicated to improving the quality of life for sickle cell warriors across Nigeria and beyond.

His foundation channels financial resources and critical support to sickle cell charities nationwide to ease the burden on affected families.

Adekunle Gold uses his platform to raise global awareness for sickle cell disease through the Adekunle Gold Foundation. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

5. Tonto Dikeh champions education

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has been in the charity space for over two decades.

Founded in 2000, the Tonto Dikeh Foundation focuses on educational development across Africa.

The actress helps underprivileged children break the vicious cycle of poverty by providing continuous academic scholarships and direct welfare support.

The Tonto Dikeh Foundation focuses on educational development across Africa. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

6. DJ Cuppy supports marginalised youth

Disc jockey DJ Cuppy, daughter of Billionaire Femi Otedola, launched the Cuppy Foundation in 2018 to champion youth empowerment

Her philanthropic platform collaborates with global partners to create access to quality learning opportunities.

The foundation provides critical educational pathways for marginalised populations, ensuring young Nigerians get the tools needed to build successful futures.

DJ Cuppy launched the Cuppy Foundation in 2018 to champion youth empowerment. Photo: djcuppymusic

Source: Instagram

7. Kanu Nwankwo saves young hearts

Football legend Kanu Nwankwo established the famous Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000 to tackle severe healthcare challenges.

The former Super Eagles captain set up the non-profit to provide life-saving cardiac surgeries for indigent Nigerian children suffering from heart conditions.

His foundation has sponsored successful operations both locally and abroad, saving countless young lives.

Kanu Nwankwo established the Kanu Heart Foundation to tackle severe healthcare challenges. Photo: kingkanu4

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities giving back to society

While Burna Boy and Don Jazzy do not currently run registered NGOs or personal foundations, both have remained active in philanthropy through major donations and partnerships.

Burna Boy recently donated ₦150 million to VeryDarkMan's NGO (the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative), while Don Jazzy donated ₦100 million to the same organisation.

Don Jazzy donated ₦100 million to VeryDarkMan's NGO (the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative). Photo: burnaboygram/donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Davido donates millions to orphanages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, displayed humility and philanthropy by sharing details of his foundation’s donations to orphanages in 2025.

He had earlier announced plans to donate ₦300 million to orphanages and charity homes that help young people avoid drug abuse and addiction.

In a follow-up post, Davido revealed that his foundation supported over 500 motherless babies’ homes this year and promised to continue the initiative next year.

Source: Legit.ng