Davido publicly praised Carter Efe amid the streamer's ongoing US visa difficulties, saying his recognition is already secured

Carter Efe recently gained admission into Kai Cenat's Streamer University, making his visa situation a major talking point online

Davido noted that securing an American visa has become far more difficult under the current US administration

Davido has spoken up for Carter Efe as the content creator continues to face hurdles with his US visa application, delivering an uplifting message that has since gone viral.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed the situation during a recent interview, offering reassurance to the comedian and streamer whose American visa struggles have attracted widespread attention online.

Afrobeats star Davido has spoken about Carter Efe's U.S. visa situation following the streamer's admission into Streamer University. Photo: davido/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Davido made it clear that regardless of whether the visa eventually comes through, Carter Efe's achievements already speak for themselves.

The singer also noted that securing an American visa has become far more difficult under the current US administration of President Donald Trump.

"Shoutout to Carter Efe. Whether he makes it to America or not, he's got the recognition already. America now is a different ball game under the current administration. Before, you could get it in 2 days," Davido said.

Davido said the stakes behind the visa application are high.

Carter Efe recently received admission into Kai Cenat's Streamer University, a prestigious programme widely seen as a significant platform for digital creators looking to break into the global market.

For Nigerian content creators eyeing international audiences, the opportunity represents a rare and meaningful doorway.

Davido's comments resonated with fans who have watched Carter Efe work his way up from viral comedy skits to becoming one of Nigeria's most recognised streaming exports.

Watch Davido's message about Carter Efe's visa situation in the video below:

Fans react to Davido's support of Carter Efe

The clip stirred strong reactions across social media, with many fans applauding Davido for using his platform to uplift a fellow Nigerian creative.

@PFerentino wrote:

"Baba 001 has spoken .. he has gotten the recognition needed. God will do the best 🤌"

@Vickyivicky69474800 commented:

"He has gotten the recognition he still needs that opportunity to go there and do better especially representing africa"

@its_Miguel04 shared:

"Carterefe got the recognitions and I know he is not giving up any time soon. He is a goal-getter."

@iamyasirbaig noted:

"Davido showing love to Carter Efe, that's big for his career. Good look for him"

@kclove_diamond added:

"Davido showing love and uplifting others ❤️"

@Realifestyle_7 said:

"Carter is a grace no be here ooo"

@Motty2019 concluded:

"Davido na angel nothing wey you go tell me"

Davido has shared his thoughts on Carter Efe's U.S. visa issue amid the content creator's plans to travel abroad. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido recounts how Israel DMW ruined his song rollout

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido revealed the reason behind a missing track on his new album Oriade, blaming his aide Israel DMW.

The singer explained that Israel leaked the song by dancing to it in a viral video despite being warned not to share it.

To protect the album’s rollout strategy, Davido said he had no choice but to remove the track, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

Source: Legit.ng