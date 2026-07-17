France and England will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match in Miami on July 18, 2026

Spain knocked out France 2-0 while Argentina defeated England 2-1 in their respective semi-finals

Nimbus Pronos, the prediction cat, has backed France to win and deliver another heartbreak to England

France and England will square off in the third-place playoff at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami on July 18, one day before the tournament final, and a feline forecaster has already handed down its verdict.

France were eliminated from the semi-finals by Spain, who won convincingly with a 2-0 scoreline. England also fell at the last-four stage, losing 2-1 to Argentina in a match that saw the South Americans come from behind to advance to the final.

France and England set to face off in the World Cup third-place match. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The third-place meeting will therefore be a battle between the two sides who came closest to reaching the showpiece match but were unable to close the deal against the finalists.

Nimbus Pronos, a cat that has drawn widespread attention for its match predictions, has tipped France to finish third, sending England home empty-handed.

As noted by The Analyst, the last time the two sides met on the global stage, France secured a 2-1 victory over England at the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-final.

For the Three Lions, the prospect of a third-place match carries a painful historical footnote. England have featured in the playoffs before and have failed to win on both occasions, losing in 1990 and again in 2018.

Supercomputer predicts France vs England

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the France vs England 2026 World Cup third-place playoff match.

Didier Deschamps-led France are predicted to win the match with more than 50% probability in the manager’s final game in charge after 14 years.

Source: Legit.ng