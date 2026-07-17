France vs England: Mysterious Cat Predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Match
- France and England will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match in Miami on July 18, 2026
- Spain knocked out France 2-0 while Argentina defeated England 2-1 in their respective semi-finals
- Nimbus Pronos, the prediction cat, has backed France to win and deliver another heartbreak to England
France and England will square off in the third-place playoff at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami on July 18, one day before the tournament final, and a feline forecaster has already handed down its verdict.
France were eliminated from the semi-finals by Spain, who won convincingly with a 2-0 scoreline. England also fell at the last-four stage, losing 2-1 to Argentina in a match that saw the South Americans come from behind to advance to the final.
The third-place meeting will therefore be a battle between the two sides who came closest to reaching the showpiece match but were unable to close the deal against the finalists.
Nimbus Pronos, a cat that has drawn widespread attention for its match predictions, has tipped France to finish third, sending England home empty-handed.
As noted by The Analyst, the last time the two sides met on the global stage, France secured a 2-1 victory over England at the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-final.
For the Three Lions, the prospect of a third-place match carries a painful historical footnote. England have featured in the playoffs before and have failed to win on both occasions, losing in 1990 and again in 2018.
Supercomputer predicts France vs England
Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the France vs England 2026 World Cup third-place playoff match.
Didier Deschamps-led France are predicted to win the match with more than 50% probability in the manager’s final game in charge after 14 years.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.