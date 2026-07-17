The movie industry has suffered a major loss following the passing of Oscar winner Brenda Fricker

The agent of the Hollywood movie star famous for her role in Home Alone 2 and TV's Casualty announced her death

Fans and supporters have since taken to social media to mourn the veteran actress with heartfelt tributes

Tragedy has hit Hollywood as Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who won an Oscar, has passed away at the age of 81.

Reports of Fricker's death, who won an Oscar for her role in the 1989 film My Left Foot and had well-loved parts in Home Alone 2 and TV's Casualty, emerged on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Oscar Winner Brenda Fricker's agent announces her death. Credit: homealone

Source: Instagram

She was the actress who played the Central Park pigeon lady in 1992's Home Alone sequel.

In a statement, her agent Phil Belfield said: "We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her."

He added: "I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Fricker's former Casualty co-star Derek Thompson, who played long-running character Charlie Fairhead, paid tribute to the actress, telling BBC News: "Truly the best I have ever worked with, and I've worked with a lot of actors".

The details surrounding her death as of the time this report was published were not made public.

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker passes away at the age of 81. Credit: gettyimage

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara passed away at 71.

Fans mourn Brenda Fricker

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as people penned tributes to the deceased on Facebook. Read them below:

Michelle Rose said:

"You mean Brenda Fricker known for numerous brilliant acting roles has passed away."

Mark Betts commented:

"She played the nurse Megan roach in casualty."

Haydene Miller

"Home Alone 2 actress. The pigeon lady... birds helping her fly home. Rest in eternal peace Brenda Fricker."

Amy Childs Back Up commented:

"Won an oscar for playing Daniele day Lewis mother in my left foot and of course Megan roach in casualty 1986-2010 rest in peace legend."

Stacey Laura said:

"She played a fantastic part in Home Alone 2, one of my favourite Xmas films. May she rest in peace."

Content creator make claims about Okemesi's death

Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng