Canada has suspended new applications for the Parents and Grandparents Programme amid a growing immigration backlog

Existing applications will still be processed, with a target of 15,000 approvals by 2026

Families can consider the Super Visa for temporary residency as an alternative to permanent status

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents can no longer submit new applications to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residency after the federal government announced a major change to its family reunification programme.

The decision, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), means no new applications will be accepted under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP) until further notice.

Nigerians are affected as Canada makes major changes to parents' and grandparents' sponsorship visas Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

However, immigration authorities clarified that applications already in the system will continue to be processed, with the government targeting the approval of 15,000 permanent residency applications under the programme in 2026.

IRCC pauses new sponsorship invitations

According to the IRCC, it will not accept new "interest to sponsor" forms or issue fresh invitations for the Parents and Grandparents Programme as it focuses on reducing a growing backlog of pending applications.

The suspension extends a policy that has effectively limited access to the programme for several years. Since 2020, the PGP has operated through a lottery system, with invitations drawn exclusively from a pool of applicants who registered during a brief intake period that year.

As a result, families that did not enter the 2020 lottery have been unable to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residency, and the latest announcement confirms that this restriction will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Canada battles large immigration backlog

The decision comes as immigration officials work through a substantial backlog of family sponsorship applications.

IRCC currently has about 50,900 parent and grandparent sponsorship applications awaiting processing.

Of these, 40,400 involve applicants planning to settle outside Quebec, while 10,500 are destined for Quebec, where provincial immigration limits have contributed to longer delays.

To reduce the backlog, Canada has maintained a flat admissions target of 15,000 parent and grandparent permanent residents annually for 2026, 2027 and 2028, rather than increasing intake levels.

Applicants who submitted their files in July 2025 are still expected to face lengthy processing times.

Current estimates show an average wait of 18 months for applicants outside Quebec, while those intending to settle in Quebec could wait as long as 54 months.

Super Visa remains available

Although the permanent residency pathway has been suspended for new applicants, the Canadian government is encouraging families to consider the Super Visa as an alternative.

Unlike the Parents and Grandparents Programme, which grants permanent resident status, the Super Visa provides temporary resident status for extended family visits.

The visa is valid for up to 10 years and allows parents and grandparents to remain in Canada for up to five years per visit, significantly longer than the standard six-month stay permitted under a regular visitor visa.

Requirements for the Super Visa

Applicants seeking a Super Visa must meet several conditions before approval.

These include obtaining a formal invitation letter from their child or grandchild in Canada, purchasing valid Canadian medical insurance, and proving that the host meets the government's minimum income requirements.

Canada tightens immigration rules, suspends parents and grandparents visa sponsorship. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Applicants must also satisfy Canada's standard immigration and admissibility requirements, including demonstrating that they intend to leave the country once their authorised stay expires.

For thousands of families hoping to reunite permanently, the Super Visa now remains the primary option while Canada focuses on clearing its existing sponsorship backlog.

Canada announces fresh immigration update

Legit.ng earlier reported Canada's recent immigration policy change, notably the pause on new applications for the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) and the introduction of the Super Visa as an alternative pathway for families.

This shift affects countless individuals, especially within the Nigerian diaspora, yearning for family reunification while navigating the complexities of immigration law.

Source: Legit.ng