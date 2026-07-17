Vietnam's official government portal published a full list of countries that have signed visa exemption agreements with the Southeast Asian nation

Only four African countries appear on Vietnam's visa exemption list, covering specific passport categories rather than ordinary travel documents

The agreements vary in scope, with some covering only diplomatic passports while others extend to official or special passports

Vietnam has published a list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry under bilateral exemption agreements, and only three African nations made the cut.

According to Vietnam's official government portal, the country had signed 56 visa exemption agreements and treaties with 55 countries as of 6 February 2009, with 54 of those having come into force.

Vietnam lists 4 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The list covers a range of passport categories, though most agreements apply strictly to diplomatic and official passport holders rather than ordinary travellers.

Vietnam visa-free entry: Which African Countries Qualify

Of all African countries, only Algeria, Morocco, Mozambique, and South Africa are listed as having signed visa-exemption agreements with Vietnam.

Algeria's deal took effect on 9 February 2009, covering diplomatic and official passports. Morocco's agreement came into force on 19 December 2004 and covers holders of diplomatic, official, and special passports.

South Africa's agreement, which entered into force on 23 June 2007, also applies to diplomatic and official passport holders. Mozambique's deal took effect on 9 February 2009, covering diplomatic and official passports.

Notably, none of the three agreements extends to ordinary passports, meaning the vast majority of African travellers holding standard tourist or regular travel documents are not covered under any of Vietnam's existing visa exemption arrangements.

Vietnam visa-free entry: What the Agreements Cover

Vietnam's visa exemption framework is largely built around government and diplomatic travel. Across nearly all 54 active agreements, ordinary passport holders are rarely included.

A small number of countries, including Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, have secured exemptions that extend to regular passports, typically requiring a passport with at least six months of validity alongside return air tickets.

For African travellers outside of Morocco, Mozambique, and South Africa, as well as for citizens of those three countries holding ordinary passports, obtaining a visa before travel to Vietnam remains the standard requirement.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng