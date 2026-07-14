Governor Chukwuma Soludo's son Ozonna posted a video of himself dancing to Davido's new song Gimme Dat Ting on Instagram

Ozonna captioned the clip with a shoutout to Davido, hinting that Friday would be a big day for the track

Davido himself dropped into the comments with a heartfelt reaction, drawing attention from fans across social media

Governor Charles Soludo's son Ozonna has set social media buzzing after posting a video of himself vibing and dancing to Davido's track "Gimme Dat Ting," with the music star himself jumping into the comments to respond.

Ozonna, known for his dance moves, shared the video on his social media page on Monday, July 13, 2026. He also anticipates the release of the full track on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Davido reacts as Ozonna dances to his song in new video. Credit: ozonna/davido

Source: Instagram

In the caption, he wrote:

"GIMME DAT TING. Friday go hot, Baby oku ji di cash 1 of Nigeria on the beat," flagging both Davido and the song directly in the post.

The video quickly caught the eye of the DMW frontman himself. Davido dropped a comment that read: "U Dey gimme joy," a line that racked up an impressive reaction from fans who spotted the exchange.

What made the post particularly noteworthy was the direct interaction between the governor's son and one of Nigeria's biggest pop exports. Ozonna's enthusiastic public endorsement of the track, paired with Davido's warm acknowledgement, turned a casual dance clip into a moment fans across the country took notice of.

Davido is releasing a new single titled "Gimme Dat Ting" on Friday, July 17, 2026. The track will serve as the lead single for his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Oriadé, which is scheduled to drop on July 31.

Fans react to the heartwarming exchange between Davido and Ozonna. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Ozonna is the son of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Executive Governor of Anambra State. Davido, born David Adeleke, remains one of the most streamed and celebrated artists to emerge from Nigeria, with a global fanbase that continues to grow.

The video of Ozonna dancing to Davido's track is below:

Reactions as Ozonna dances to Davido's song

Legit.ng also captured some of the reactions below:

evasamuell3 commented:

"Baby Oku for general Omo you de burst our brain on a steady Eve Davido don join us for here."

_cherii_coco said:

"Baby oku not too get problem …. He only want to whine his waist and post for us to see."

omolajire17 commented:

"Why is wizkid comment on someone post is so rare but Davido na mtn. everywhere you go."

d_rosys_cakes said:

"OBO's bestie."

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previoulsy reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng