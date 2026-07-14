CSO Demands Suspension of Large Gathering Campaign in Kano

The Kano Civil Society Alliance for Peaceful Politics urged authorities to halt large campaign gatherings, citing a surge in yan 'daba-related violence across the state

Convener Mallam Abdullahi Muhammad demanded independent investigations into killings in Hotoro, Koki, Rimin Kebe and other identified hotspots

The coalition proposed virtual town halls, community radio, and door-to-door outreach as safer alternatives to mass political rallies

A coalition of civil society organisations in Kano has called on politicians and state authorities to suspend large-scale political gatherings in the state until a credible security framework is established, warning that the current wave of politically motivated violence poses a direct threat to lives and to the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The Kano Civil Society Alliance for Peaceful Politics (KCSAPP) made the demand in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 14.

The Kano Civil Society Alliance for Peaceful Politics urges a halt to large political gatherings. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Convener Mallam Abdullahi Muhammad said the call followed what he described as a deeply alarming pattern of thuggery linked to political actors across the state.

"We cannot allow political ambition to be paid for in blood and fear by the citizens," he said, also calling on authorities to investigate recent deadly clashes recorded in Hotoro, Koki, Rimin Kebe and several other areas.

"The scale of violence we have recorded is unacceptable; politicians who fund and deploy yan 'daba must be held to account," Muhammad added.

Safer campaign alternatives proposed

Rather than outright opposing political engagement, the alliance outlined a set of alternatives it wants candidates to adopt in place of mass rallies.

These include small and virtual town hall meetings, door-to-door community visits, market briefings, neighbourhood listening sessions, and targeted outreach programmes for youth and women. The group also recommended community radio as a channel for sustained voter education.

Alliance Secretary Comrade Muhammad Auwal said mobilising citizens, particularly young people and women, to reject violence and embrace non-violent political participation would be central to the coalition's activities in the period leading up to the elections.

"Our priority is to protect lives and ensure elections are free from intimidation," he said.

The coalition also called on state authorities and security agencies to intensify disarmament efforts, conduct targeted operations against armed gangs in identified hotspots, and accelerate rehabilitation and vocational training programmes for unemployed youth.

"Rehabilitation, job creation and vocational training are essential to tackling the root causes of yan 'daba," Muhammad noted, urging the Kano State Government to combine enforcement measures with sustained social interventions.

The group further demanded transparent, independent investigations into recent killings, expressing concern that many incidents remain unreported.

While pressing for firmer action, the alliance acknowledged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Kano First Agenda and commended recent security efforts under his administration.

"We commend His Excellency's bold vision for Kano and urge him to continue to walk the talk by prioritizing citizen safety," Muhammad said.

The coalition also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives, and the international community to intervene, warning that instability in Kano carries consequences that extend well beyond the state's borders.

The alliance said it plans to roll out a series of civic education programmes across the state ahead of the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng