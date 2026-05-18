Don Jazzy has opened up on why he deliberately avoids certain Nigerian artists' concerts, pointing to a growing security concern

The Mavin Records boss contrasted the unsafe atmosphere at some shows with the calm and respectful environment at his signee Johnny Drille's performances

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens agreeing with his observations, while others accused him of promoting his artist

Music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed why he avoids attending certain concerts in Nigeria.

The Mavin Records boss explained that unsafe behaviour from fans has made some shows uncomfortable, with theft being a major concern.

Don Jazzy says fear of theft and fan behaviour now stop him from attending some Nigerian artists’ concerts. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The music mogul noted that people often enter venues with their phones and wristwatches but leave without them, creating an environment that discourages even insiders in the music industry.

Don Jazzy contrasted this with the atmosphere at Johnny Drille’s shows, describing them as calm, respectful and secure.

He recalled how the first live performance by Johnny Drille surprised everyone with its large turnout, yet the crowd maintained a peaceful spirit that allowed him to enjoy the event without fear of harassment or loss.

“Johnny Drille has an amazing community. It's just one of those shows where I can literally go, and I don't necessarily have to carry money because nobody would disturb me.

There are some fans that if you go to some of their concerts, you will not come out in the same way. If you wear wristwatch or something, you'll not come out with it”

He further explained that at some other concerts, attendees risk losing valuables, which is why he chooses to stay away.

Don Jazzy praised Johnny Drille and Ayra Starr, both Mavin Records artists, for building unique fan communities that stand out for their positive energy.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with many agreeing with his concerns while others believe he was indirectly promoting Johnny Drille.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Aladei007 said:

"Johnny drille fans are all about love birds and romance."

@ProsperUfo7253 commented:

"The difference in fanbases needs to be studied."

@Dr_E_Leonard reacted:

"Baba if you wan sell ur artist, go straight to the point."

@dtd100 wrote:

"fans are just another variable in the incentive structure."

@Dorren06 said:

"Imagine Naija fans ooo. You guys are casted oooo. Una hear wetin Don Baba said?"

@Samestimi commented:

"Who is Don Jazzy stylishing trying to shade here."

@OnyinyeUche10 reacted:

"You attract who you are...Johnny Drille is a cool guy so his fans are like him. It's simple."

Don Jazzy explains how fan behaviour at some Nigerian concerts discourages him from showing up at events. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy reveals hardest career decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy revealed that one of the hardest moments in his career was letting go of singer Di'ja from Mavin Records.

The record label boss shared the emotional story on the Crea8torium podcast, where he reflected on the challenges of managing artists he considers family, explaining that the decision was not easy because he sees every artist under Mavin as his child.

According to Don Jazzy, the moment was so overwhelming that everyone present, including Di'ja, broke down in tears during the announcement.

Source: Legit.ng