Burna Boy’s N150 million contribution has officially overtaken Don Jazzy’s previous N100 million donation, making the singer the highest individual donor to the NGO

VDM released bank receipts showing the transaction from Spaceship Collective to his Zenith Bank account, confirming the arrival of the massive funds

According to the activist, the money is strictly earmarked for a specific project: paying off the fines of inmates languishing in prison

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made a major financial donation linked to social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The development came to light after VDM shared a video on his Instagram page, where he openly disclosed that Burna Boy had donated the sum of ₦150 million to his non-governmental organisation, the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative.

In the video, the critic went further to display bank receipts as proof of the transfer.

Burna Boy is now the highest single donor to VDM's NGO.

According to the documents shown, the funds were sent from Spaceship Collective, Burna Boy’s brand entity, to the NGO’s Zenith Bank account.

With the ₦150 million contribution, Burna Boy’s latest gesture has now surpassed Don Jazzy’s widely celebrated ₦100 million donation made in October 2024.

It also added to Burna Boy’s own previous support, which included a reported $145,000 donation to VDM in December 2025.

Speaking on the donation, the activist revealed that the funds will be used to secure the release of inmates who are in prison and also clear the medical bills of impoverished Nigerians.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's donation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AnnieSaliss stated:

"God bless the Burna boy! More rich Nigerians should do same. Martins Vincent Otse Initiative is the only trusted NGO you can invest your money, and I say this with all conviction."

@timelezzx commented

"I have a question though. Will he be able to call out people that make this level of donation to the NGO out if he finds himself in a situation to call them out?"

@mr_chiboi shared:

"Whether you like Burna or not, this is heavy. ₦140m to an NGO is impact, not noise. Now the real conversation is accountability and what this money turns into for people on ground."

@TeegeeAmore noted

"Burna boy is one of the lowkey philanthropists out there. I doff my hats to his contribution to giving back to the society. He’s an idol and an Icon Let love lead"

@dan_evaa noted:

"It’s not even funny anymore, I’m glad people are starting to realize how cunny he is"

VDM says the money is strictly earmarked for a specific project: paying off the fines of inmates languishing in prison and others.

