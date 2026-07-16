Nollywood veteran Yinka Quadri was inducted as a Special Marshal of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority at its Oshodi headquarters

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki personally decorated the actor and presented him with the official Special Marshal kit

Quadri is expected to use his platform to promote road safety awareness and traffic compliance among Lagos residents

Veteran Nollywood actor Olayinka Quadri has added a new title to his name, stepping into the role of Special Marshal for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The induction ceremony took place at LASTMA's headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos, on July 14, where the agency's General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, personally decorated the actor and handed over his official Special Marshal kit.

Yinka Quadri has taken on a new role as a LASTMA Special Marshal, joining the agency's road safety advocacy campaign. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms/lastma

Source: Instagram

The Special Marshal programme is designed to bring influential figures, including celebrities, community leaders and public stakeholders, into the fold of Lagos's traffic management effort.

Rather than relying solely on enforcement, the initiative encourages ambassadors to use their reach and reputation to nudge motorists and residents towards safer, more orderly behaviour on the road.

With a career spanning several decades in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Yinka Quadri brings significant public goodwill to the role.

The veteran Yoruba actor is expected to actively participate in road safety campaigns and champion compliance with traffic regulations across the city.

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri received his LASTMA Special Marshal kit during an induction ceremony at the agency's headquarters in Lagos. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms

Source: Instagram

LASTMA expands its community partnership

The induction is part of a broader strategy under Bakare-Oki's leadership to deepen collaboration between LASTMA and ordinary Lagosians.

The agency has argued that sustainable traffic management in a city as dense and fast-moving as Lagos cannot rest on enforcement alone; it requires genuine buy-in from the communities that use its roads every day.

Both the Special Marshal and Special Traffic Mayor programmes sit at the heart of this approach, giving respected individuals a structured platform to serve as voices for civic responsibility and road discipline.

Yinka Quadri's new appointment signals a growing recognition that public figures carry real influence over everyday behaviour, and that enlisting them in civic causes can drive meaningful change at the grassroots level.

Watch the video of veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri's induction as a LASTMA Special Marshal below:

LASTMA warns motorists against driving distractions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned motorists that eating, drinking, or smoking while driving are punishable offences under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

In a statement shared via its official X handle on April 9, 2025, the agency explained that offenders risk having their vehicles impounded, facing up to three months' imprisonment, or being sentenced to six months of community service depending on the severity of the violation and judicial outcome.

LASTMA emphasised that these measures are designed to curb dangerous driving habits and enhance road safety across Lagos, warning that additional penalties may apply to repeat offenders, while urging motorists to prioritise focus and discipline behind the wheel to avoid legal consequences and ensure safer roads for all.

Source: Legit.ng