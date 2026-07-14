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AY Makun’s Ex-wife Special Prayers Draws Attention Days After He Flaunted Foreign Girls Online
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AY Makun’s Ex-wife Special Prayers Draws Attention Days After He Flaunted Foreign Girls Online

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Mabel Makun sparked online reactions after sharing a faith-filled message that many believe carries a deeper meaning
  • Her post comes shortly after ex-husband AY's viral update about being single, and his public outing drew widespread attention
  • Fans are now speculating about the timing and possible connection, fueling fresh conversations online

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Interior designer and ex-wife of comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has stirred reactions with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Mabel Makun shared new photos of herself alongside a faith-filled caption that read:

Mabel Makun’s special prayers spark reactions
Mabel Makun stirs conversation with heartfelt prayers after AY’s viral moment. Credit: @aycomedian, @realmabelmidas
Source: Instagram
“Don’t ever get it twisted, God will forever honour his words more than his name. What he promises will surely come to pass.”

Her post comes just days after AY sparked conversations online with his own playful update about being single. The comedian had posted a video of himself admiring women cheering at the World Cup, joking about his relationship status.

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“Na single we single, we no kill person,” AY wrote, insisting he had done no wrong.

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The entertainer also revealed plans to jet off to Cape Verde for a Cabo vacation, further fueling speculation about his new lifestyle.

See Mabel Makun's Instagram post that caught the attention of many:

Netizens react to Mabel Makun's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi said:

"How are you this beautiful? Are you a fairy?"

deco_crafty_appetite said:

"Word!!! And his word will come Fourth 🙌🙌. So Stunning."

nikkyu

"See beauty na 😍😍😍😍."

ceo.chioma said:

"Aunty Mabel 😍 you’re so breathtakingly beautiful ❤️."
Mabel Makun’s special message captures attention after AY’s headline-making post
Mabel Makun’s thoughtful prayers tends online. Credit: @mabelmakun
Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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