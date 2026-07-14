Mabel Makun sparked online reactions after sharing a faith-filled message that many believe carries a deeper meaning

Her post comes shortly after ex-husband AY's viral update about being single, and his public outing drew widespread attention

Fans are now speculating about the timing and possible connection, fueling fresh conversations online

Interior designer and ex-wife of comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has stirred reactions with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Mabel Makun shared new photos of herself alongside a faith-filled caption that read:

Mabel Makun stirs conversation with heartfelt prayers after AY’s viral moment. Credit: @aycomedian, @realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

“Don’t ever get it twisted, God will forever honour his words more than his name. What he promises will surely come to pass.”

Her post comes just days after AY sparked conversations online with his own playful update about being single. The comedian had posted a video of himself admiring women cheering at the World Cup, joking about his relationship status.

“Na single we single, we no kill person,” AY wrote, insisting he had done no wrong.

The entertainer also revealed plans to jet off to Cape Verde for a Cabo vacation, further fueling speculation about his new lifestyle.

See Mabel Makun's Instagram post that caught the attention of many:

Netizens react to Mabel Makun's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi said:

"How are you this beautiful? Are you a fairy?"

deco_crafty_appetite said:

"Word!!! And his word will come Fourth 🙌🙌. So Stunning."

nikkyu

"See beauty na 😍😍😍😍."

ceo.chioma said:

"Aunty Mabel 😍 you’re so breathtakingly beautiful ❤️."

Mabel Makun’s thoughtful prayers tends online. Credit: @mabelmakun

Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng