FIFA has confirmed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić as the official for the Argentina vs Spain World Cup final at MetLife Stadium

Vinčić refereed three matches at the 2026 tournament before receiving the final assignment, including a Round of 32 clash where he applied the Vinícius Law

The World Cup final marks another milestone for the 46-year-old, who previously took charge of a UEFA Champions League final

FIFA has confirmed Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia as the referee for the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The governing body announced the appointment on Friday.

FIFA has appointed Slavko Vinčić to referee the 2026 World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to Sofascore, Vinčić will be joined by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič as assistant referees, while Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official.

Vinčić's road to the final

Sunday's decider will be the fourth match Vinčić has overseen at the tournament.

He handled group-stage fixtures between Brazil and Morocco, as well as Jordan and Algeria, before taking charge of the Round of 32 tie between Mexico and Ecuador. In that last assignment, he dismissed Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié under the anti-discrimination protocol commonly known as the "Vinícius Law."

The 46-year-old is already considered one of UEFA's top officials, with a CV that includes a UEFA Champions League final.

His handling of the Argentina and Spain encounter represents the pinnacle of his officiating career.

FIFA's choice also reflects the governing body's longstanding approach of selecting neutral, experienced referees for its showpiece matches.

With Spain representing UEFA and Argentina flying the flag for CONMEBOL, Vinčić's consistent performances throughout the competition made him the standout candidate.

How each finalist reached New Jersey

According to Fox Sports, Spain booked their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday. Argentina followed a day later, edging England 2-1 at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday to secure their berth.

Both nations entered the tournament among the favourites, and their meeting on Sunday will carry an additional subplot.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Argentina captain Lionel Messi will face each other on the international stage for the first time, a moment that has drawn widespread attention given Yamal's emergence as one of the game's brightest talents under the shadow of the very player many consider the greatest of all time.

FIFA president sends message to Messi

In another development, Legit.ng reported about FIFA president Gianni Infantino's message to Argentina following their thrilling 2-1 semifinal victory over England in the 2026 World Cup.

As Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste gear up for a historic second consecutive final against Spain, the significance of this match will resonate for fans worldwide, making it a must-watch moment in football history.

Source: Legit.ng