Tiwa Savage has responded to an Instagram follower who challenged her to speak up about the security challenges facing the country

The singer revealed that she faced intense criticism from social media users in the past when she openly expressed her views

Her response quickly drew reactions from fans, with many praising her calm explanation and sharing different views on how celebrities should use their influence

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has responded to a fan who asked her to lend her voice to the growing insecurity in the country.

The exchange came days after the award-winning musician faced heavy criticism online for her comments about the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Tiwa Savage tells Instagram fan she does not need to validate her actions after being dragged for speaking about the Oyo school abductions weeks ago. Photo: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported on May 27 that Tiwa Savage posted a video on her X page, expressing sadness over the incident.

She explained that she only became aware of the kidnappings almost two weeks later, after seeing a video shared by fellow singer Spyro and a post by content creator KieKie.

Many Nigerians dragged her on social media, accusing her of being late to speak on an issue that had already dominated public discussion.

However, on June 3, Tiwa Savage shared a promotional video on Instagram.

Under the post, a user with the handle @akinolajr appealed to her to use her influence to talk more about the situation in Nigeria, stressing that her voice was important in the fight against insecurity.

Responding to the comment, Tiwa Savage explained that she had spoken before but was harshly criticised for it.

The Afrobeats star noted that even if people do not see her posts, it does not mean she is not actively involved in efforts to help.

The mother of one added that she does not need to prove her actions publicly, as God sees them.

"when I spoke I was crucified for it but trust me that won’t stop me from still being active. Just know just because you might not see my post about it does not mean I am not doing anything. I just don’t have to validate my actions, God sees 🙏🏾 May God help us and guide us all with the right wisdom to overcome this tragedy 🙏🏾"

Check out Tiwa Savage's post below:

Tiwa Savage responds after fans requested she speak on insecurity. Photo: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users praised the singer's response, while others encouraged her to continue using her platform to advocate for positive change.

captainmichzy said:

“what a reply without insult 👏👏👏. Unlike some so called celeb, dem go first insult u b4 dem block u. Good to hear ur concerns and GOD will help us 🙏 🙌”

jrnrebaby commented:

“Exactly. People forget that not every action has to be posted online for validation. Speaking up is important, but so is the work done behind the scenes. Tiwa was criticized when she spoke, and now some people are criticizing her again. Sometimes it feels like people are looking for someone to blame rather than focusing on the actual problem. Wishing Nigeria healing and better days ahead. 🙏🇳🇬”

khenturky1 wrote:

“you are super talented and we love your music but pls you won’t bcuz you were crucified and stop validating your actions. Your voice or platform will continue send a message.. as long as it’s stands for positive change. ❤️🙌”

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage insists she is still actively doing something about insecurity despite not always posting about it on social media. Photo: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage reflects on life after Mavin Records

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Tiwa Savage reflected on her life after leaving Mavin Records, admitting that she misses the support system under Don Jazzy.

The Afrobeats star made the revelation during an episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan.

She noted that foreign record labels focus on business and do not care about the emotional struggles of artists.

Source: Legit.ng