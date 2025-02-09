Nigerian singer Davido has finally upheld his promise of donating the sum of N300 million to orphanages across the country through his foundation

Recall that Davido, prior to his birthday, made the huge announcement, but many failed to believe him

A new post by the singer saw him share a list of the orphanages who benefited from his foundation

Nigerians were shocked to see the level of humility displayed by David 'Davido' Adeleke via one of his recent posts.

The singer showed off his philanthropic side after he shared a list of orphanages that he was able to cater to through his foundation - the David Adeleke Foundation.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the father of twins went on X to share with his fans that he would donate to orphanages and charity homes that help the young avoid drug abuse addiction. He stated that the amount would be N300 million, noting that he would release more details as time progressed.

Davido gives a full update of his N300m donation online.

In Davido's words:

"Once again my birthday this year we Donating to ophanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m . Details to follow soon ❤."

See the post below:

However, in an unanticipated post, Davido wrote:

"My foundation was able help over 500 motherless babies home this year .. we go again next year!"

See his tweets below:

Another post:

Davido's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@chideraonunkwo2 said:

"This kind update don cast. Change another format."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"This is why we all love you 001…you keep to your words,you make the process transparent. May God continue to bless you more my boss."

@bigwizarrdd said:

"Robinhood😂😂."

@CaptainNikee said:

"The money will be a lot more helpful if it’s focused on few with targeted impact. Rather than water it down by stretching its reach. Make it few and impactful . Ire ooo🙋🏽‍♂️."

@amscrummy_ reacted:

"Guy, you were not nominated for Trace Naija awards please don’t cry again."

@Davojill01 said:

"Who win Grammy can't relate."

@favourfras said:

"Na Only God Go Bless You 001, Pray God Provides So Continue Doing The Good Works ❤️💫👏🙏."

Davido celebrates in style

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido was in a joyous mood as his twins with Chioma turned one.

On October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss took to his official X page to share the good news with netizens. The birthday announcement was met with joy and celebration from fans congratulating Davido.

