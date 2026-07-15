DJ Cuppy shared a witty TikTok clapping back at concerns over her marital status

The 32-year-old billionaire's daughter posted the video amid the anticipation for her younger sister Temi Ajibade's first child with Mr Eazi

Thousands of fans flooded the comments, with many backing Cuppy's decision to prioritise education over marriage

DJ Cuppy is unbothered about the ongoing chatter surrounding her love life, and she made that clear in a cheeky TikTok post shared on 14th July 2026.

The 33-year-old musician and DJ, whose full name is Florence Otedola, posted a short video with on-screen text aimed squarely at those "worried about my marital status."

DJ Cuppy hilariously responds to marriage questions. Credit: Cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

Her sarcastic punchline? She's heading out to "get another degree" instead of the expectation of marriage from her followers.

She wrote:

"To those worried about my marital status, I'm on my way to get another degree. Yeah, EXACTLY what she said."

Cuppy is the daughter of Nigerian oil billionaire Femi Otedola and already holds multiple degrees.

Her humour landed with particular resonance given that her younger sister, Temi Ajibade, is currently expecting her first child with musician Mr Eazi, following their wedding in the summer of 2025.

Temi Ajibade's Pregnancy Adds to the Conversation

Temi's pregnancy announcement naturally turned some public attention back to Cuppy, with social media users speculating about the elder sister's relationship timeline.

Rather than address the chatter seriously, Cuppy leaned into the joke, turning a routine dog-walking clip into a widely shared commentary on societal pressure around marriage.

With family and public attention naturally shifting to Cuppy's relationship status, the TikTok reads as a pointed, comedic response to the pressure many young African women face to marry before pursuing further academic ambitions.

DJ Cuppy jokes about choosing books over marriage. Credit: Cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

Fans React to DJ Cuppy's Marriage Joke

The comments section quickly became a debate of its own, with thousands weighing in on marriage, education and life choices. Here is what fans said:

@Estrella💜 wrote:

"She could be married in secret who knows🤷‍♀️"

@user23503155711067 commented:

"Degrees aren't as important as a family"

@damsel.dera🍑🫦💧💋🥹 shared:

"I wish I was u! I'm Soo depressed, haven't even written my waec and I'm 21💔"

@precious peters reacted:

"Marital status keh? Most of them are enduring the marriage. Do whatever brings you satisfaction 🥰"

@Monic B asked:

"please is the dog also getting a degree 🤣🤣"

Watch DJ Cuppy's TikTok that sparked the debate:

Maduka Okoye speaks amid speculations of relationship with DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng highlighted facts about Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye and the attention he receives from female admirers, emphasising his commitment to separating his personal life from his professional career.

Recently linked to DJ Cuppy, Okoye's perspective on maintaining professionalism amidst public interest reflects the challenges many athletes face in balancing fame and focus.

Source: Legit.ng