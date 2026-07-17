Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu held a prayer session at Force Headquarters for Sergeant John Abena, who died during the Oyo school abduction rescue mission

Abena was among joint security operatives who rescued 39 schoolchildren and 7 teachers abducted from three Oriire LGA communities in May after 56 days in captivity

Disu confirmed other officers wounded in the operation were recovering and called on the public to share intelligence with security agencies

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu publicly mourned Sergeant John Abena on Friday, honouring the officer who lost his life during a joint security operation to free abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Disu spoke at Force Headquarters in Abuja while receiving police personnel who took part in the rescue mission. He said a prayer had just been held for the fallen officer before he addressed the assembled team.

IGP Disu honors Sergeant Abena as police mourn fallen hero in Oyo school rescue. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

"We just finished prayer for the officer we lost in the Oyo state school abduction incident," the police chief said, commending the operatives for their courage. "I got information from the commander of the operation the parts you played. I cannot thank you enough for your national service."

Background to the Oyo school abduction

According to Dailytrust, in May, terrorists stormed the communities of Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting no fewer than 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers. At least two of the teachers were killed in captivity before a joint force comprising police, army, the Department of State Services and other agencies secured the release of the remaining captives after 56 days. The rescued victims were handed over to the Oyo State government and reunited with their families.

Disu confirmed that other officers who sustained injuries during the operation were recovering well, adding that both government and private medical facilities had been engaged to ensure they received proper care. He gave assurances that the force would continue to provide for their welfare and that of Abena's family.

IGP calls for public cooperation on security

Explaining the decision to publicly acknowledge officers killed in active service, Disu said police personnel were human beings who deserved to be mourned. "Police officers first and foremost are human beings. Police officers have emotions. Police officers feel it when a colleague dies," he stated.

He also used the occasion to call for stronger collaboration between security agencies, insisting no single agency held supremacy over the others. "We have made up our minds to work together, train together and fight this insurgency together," he said.

Disu appealed directly to ordinary Nigerians to volunteer information to security services. "We beg you. We plead to members of the public. If you see something, say something. Cooperate with the security agency. The life you save may be your own," he urged.

One of the officers present offered his own account of the mission, saying the team regarded the abducted children as their own. "We didn't look at them as victims. We look at them as our own children. Every step we took, we took those steps for the children. And this is what we are trained for."

Security agencies unite as IGP calls for collaboration and public cooperation against insurgency. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

IGP Disu makes new appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has appointed CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, said CSP Anietie Iniedu, a native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, is a seasoned police officer Placid said Iniedu has extensive experience in public communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability, and administration.

Source: Legit.ng