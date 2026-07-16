A video of Davido opening up about his encounter with the global secret group, the Illuminati, has gone viral on social media

The DMW label boss recounted experiences he and his associate Lati had in the past as proof

The singer's comment about the occult group, to which many global stars reportedly belong, has sparked reactions

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has caused a buzz online after he made bold claims about his encounter with the infamous occult group, the Illuminati.

During a candid conversation with streamer Davrel aboard a private jet on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Davido revealed that he and his associate Lati have been “stylishly approached” by Illuminati figures on multiple occasions.

Davido speaks about his experience with the global secret group, the Illuminati. Credit: davido/ leemage/prisma

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, who shared the number of times he calls his wife, Chioma, he consistently found ways to excuse himself from their presence.

“There’s some kind of Hollywood settings me & Lati has been in that is kind of weird the kind of things they do there I just know it’s not for me, that’s why I don’t like going for fashion week," Davido said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked reactions after he revealed his wife, Chioma Adeleke, is the one who handles his finances.

Davido shares why he doesn't like to attend fashion shows. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video of Davido speaking about his encounter with the Illuminati is below:

Reactions to Davido's comment about the Illuminati

The video has sparked mixed reactions. While some questioned the reality of the Illuminati, a few expressed genuine curiosity about what such groups allegedly offer or demand.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Alphacino30 said:

"So, Illuminati people are real? I've always thought it's just myth and ghost stories oooo. What exactly do they do in that association? I know say for APC association, there own na to make life difficult for citizens. Wetin illuminate dey do??"

ado_zuleeyhart commented:

"There’s nothing like illuminati for this world. Make him keep shuuuuuuu."

_Fabianszn said:

"He just Dey lie, make davido swear say he no Dey among them."

kingelsurajy said:

"Is he trying to say all those going to fashion events are illuminati."

Unknownnnnnv01 said:

"Lol you can see it written all over obo face, do you guys think money and Fame is easy lol . Or you think it's easy for someone to be at the top for years okay oo."

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Legit.ng reported that Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng