Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called on federal and state governments to immediately provide psychological support for 39 pupils and teachers rescued in Oyo state

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, from three schools in Oriire LGA and spent over 50 days in captivity before a military-led rescue on Friday, July 10, 2026

The Nigerian Senate adopted a motion commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the armed forces while urging the government to intensify operations against bandits and kidnappers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has called on the federal and state governments to make psychological support, trauma counselling and rehabilitation available to the 39 pupils and teachers rescued from abduction in Oyo state.

Natasha stressed that their recovery must extend well beyond their physical release.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urges trauma counselling for rescued Oyo pupils and teachers after their release from captivity. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Natasha made the appeal on Tuesday, July 14, during Senate plenary, while contributing to a motion on the rescue of the victims who were held captive for more than 50 days after armed bandits attacked three schools in the Yawota and Ahoro Esienle communities of Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) on May 15, 2026. The victims regained their freedom on July 10 following a military-led operation.

This Day also noted Natasha's message to the government.

Natasha praised President Bola Tinubu and the security forces for securing their release.

She said:

"I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and steadfast commitment to ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers.

"I also appreciate the Nigerian Armed Forces and all the security agencies whose courage, professionalism and sacrifice made this successful operation possible."

Natasha calls for mental health support

While welcoming the rescue, the senator warned that the emotional toll of prolonged captivity on young survivors could be severe and lasting.

She stated:

"I call on the federal government and state governments, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to ensure the provision of psychological support, trauma counselling and rehabilitation for the rescued victims to facilitate their full recovery from the psychological effects of the kidnapping."

She argued that professional counselling and a coordinated rehabilitation plan were essential to helping the survivors reintegrate into their families, schools and communities.

Furthermore, Natasha paid tribute to the abducted teachers who were killed while in captivity, saying:

"While we celebrate the successful rescue of the victims, we must not forget the teachers who paid the ultimate price. I pray for the peaceful repose of their souls and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Senate adopts motion, demands more action

At the session on Tuesday, July 14, the upper chamber subsequently adopted the motion, which was sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

Lawmakers commended President Tinubu, the armed forces and intelligence agencies for the operation, while also paying tribute to security personnel who were killed or wounded during the mission.

The Senate urged the federal government to ensure prompt payment of death benefits and other entitlements to families of officers who lost their lives and called for better welfare, training and equipment for security forces.

In the same vein, senators appealed to security agencies to sustain efforts to secure the release of other Nigerians still in captivity across the country, describing the Oyo rescue as a significant step towards restoring public confidence in the nation's security institutions.

Read more on Oriire abduction

Senator Natasha congratulates the rescued Oyo pupils and teachers. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Natasha flags off 10k trees project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha officially flagged off the planting of 10,000 economic trees across communities in the senatorial district.

The project aligns with the global climate action agenda championed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through its annual Conference of the Parties (COP).

Senator Natasha described the initiative as far more than a tree-planting exercise, saying it represents a strategic investment in the future of Kogi Central and a local contribution to the global campaign against climate change.

Source: Legit.ng