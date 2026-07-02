Tonto Dikeh has called out Christian brothers who hide under spirituality to avoid making efforts during courtship

The Nollywood actress, in a candid message, shared reasons as she advised men to take genuine steps during courtship

Her message has sparked heated debate, with some female netizens sharing personal experiences with Christian brothers

Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh has left many talking following her candid advice to Christian men about courtship.

In a recent video shared on her social media page on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Tonto advised against hiding under the guise of spirituality as a substitute for genuine effort when courting women for marriage.

Tonto Dikeh sends message to Christian men on the need to step up during courtship. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to the female evangelist, many Christian brothers have adopted the “low-effort” approach in relationships.

She argued that many Christian men hide behind statements such as “God told me you are my wife” instead of investing time and effort in building healthy relationships.

“This is a very funny topic, but it is one that we actually need to discuss. So, if you are a brother in the Lord, come forward; this is for you,” she said jokingly. She questioned why some Christian men believe women in church do not deserve thoughtful gestures during courtship. “Why do church brothers think church sisters don’t require gifts? What about this low-effort thing you put into wooing or pursuing a woman? Church brothers would say, ‘God sent me to you,’ and blah, blah. “God can send you, but using spiritual language to mask emotional laziness is a distortion of God’s character. Saying, ‘God told me you are my wife,’ is not an excuse to bypass intentionality and practical effort," she said.

To support her argument, the actress cited several biblical passages to back up her stand.

Tonto Dikeh's advice to Christian men on courtship sparks heated debate. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

“A woman of God deserves to be cherished, respected, and treated with excellence. Spiritual maturity should elevate your standards, not lower them," Tonto said.

She concluded with a strong message to Christian men to abandon shortcuts in relationships, advising them to step up.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh's former husband, Olakunle Churchill, called out Nigerian men following a discovery on Instagram showing women engaged with his post more.

A video of Tonto Dikeh's message to Christian men against hiding under the guise of spirituality during courtship is below:

Mixed reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's message

While many female netizens supported her stance, others, especially males, kicked against the actress' advice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Blessing Ehinomen Mpama commented:

"I remember one church brother that gave me gift and some money. When we ended the courtship The brother told me to give all his gift back."

Orizu ChiNonso commented:

"Church sisters wey sabi form holy holy before Church brothers but before the guy outside who doesn't attend Church she is a Baddie."

Nduka Ebere said:

"The bible never said he who finds a wife finds a liability and alamajiris."

Nkongho Ayuk wrote:

"Very very important. My same thoughts today. Men underestimate and undervalue Christian women alot, as if they don't deserve to be loved and cherished properly too."

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng