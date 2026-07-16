Mary Amaechi, the mother of the former Minister of Transportation and the 2027 vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Rotimi Amaechi, has been declared dead.

Amaechi's family announced the demise of the deceased in a statement by the Rotimi Amaechi media office, adding that the matriarch died peacefully at the age of 89 on Thursday, July 16.

Rotimi Amaechi's mother is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng