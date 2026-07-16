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Breaking: Grief as ADC Vice Presidential Candidate Amaechi Loses Mother
Nigeria

Breaking: Grief as ADC Vice Presidential Candidate Amaechi Loses Mother

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Mary Amaechi, the mother of the former Minister of Transportation and the 2027 vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Rotimi Amaechi, has been declared dead.

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Amaechi's family announced the demise of the deceased in a statement by the Rotimi Amaechi media office, adding that the matriarch died peacefully at the age of 89 on Thursday, July 16.

Rotimi Amaechi, the vice presidential candidate of the ADC in the 2027 election, has lost his mother.
Rotimi Amaechi's mother is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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