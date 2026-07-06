These Nigerian celebrities found love with partners who already had children, embracing the realities of blended family life

Their marriages fueled allegations of husband-snatching, homewrecking, and marrying for wealth, dominating entertainment headlines

Rather than allowing the controversies to define them, the couples have defended their unions and embraced their roles as step-parents

When a celebrity marries someone with children from a previous relationship, the conversation usually extends beyond romance. They are criticised for embracing polygamy or blamed for breaking up existing homes.

Yet, despite the backlash, these stars have remained committed to their spouses and the children they inherited through marriage.

Here are five Nigerian celebrity couples whose marriages generated headlines but who continue to navigate life as step-parents.

1. Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti – The couple who ignored "homewrecker" accusations

When Mercy Aigbe introduced movie marketer Kazim Adeoti as her husband in January 2022, the announcement instantly became one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year.

Many Nigerians criticised the actress after it emerged that Kazim was still married to his first wife, Funsho Adeoti, who resides in the United States. Mercy was branded a "husband snatcher" and accused of breaking another woman's home.

Kazim Adeoti was still married to his first wife, Funsho Adeoti, who resides in the United States when he took Mercy Aigbe as his second wife. Photos: Kazim Adeoti/Mercy Aigbe.

Source: Instagram

The controversy intensified after Funsho publicly revealed that she never consented to becoming part of a polygamous marriage and expressed disappointment over how events unfolded.

Despite the criticism, the actress repeatedly stated that she was happy and would not allow online trolls to dictate her personal life.

Their marriage also created a blended family. Mercy became a stepmother to Kazim's children from his first marriage, while Kazim embraced the actress' daughter, Michelle Gentry, and son, Juwon.

2. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin – A relationship that sparked one of Nollywood's biggest controversies

Yul Edochie's decision to marry actress Judy Austin as his second wife in April 2022 caused uproar.

The actor, who had been married to May Edochie for nearly two decades, faced accusations of betrayal after announcing both Judy and the birth of their son.

The backlash intensified after her former husband claimed that she abandoned him to marry Yul. Judy later denied, insisting she met Yul after her previous marriage had ended.

Judy insists she met Yul after her previous marriage had ended. Photo: Yul Edochie/Judy Austin.

Source: Instagram

The criticism reached another level following the tragic death of Yul and May's first son, Kambilichukwu, in 2023. Although there was no evidence linking the tragedy to the marriage, some social media users unfairly blamed Yul and Judy, leading to even more online attacks.

Despite everything, the couple has remained together.

Their union also created a blended family, with Judy bringing children from her previous relationship while Yul has children from his first marriage.

3. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko – From accusations to separation

When Regina Daniels married billionaire businessman and senator Ned Nwoko in 2019, many Nigerians questioned the more than three-decade age gap between the couple. Some even accused Regina of marrying the billionaire because of his wealth.

Rumours also circulated that she had been pressured into the marriage by her family, allegations that Regina and her mother, Rita Daniels, repeatedly denied.

Regina reportedly moved out of Ned Nwoko's Abuja mansion amid allegations of domestic abuse. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

The actress consistently defended her husband, describing him as caring and supportive while insisting she married for love rather than money.

Their marriage also made Regina a stepmother to several of Ned's children from previous marriages.

Years later, the marriage hit the rocks after Regina reportedly moved out of the billionaire's Abuja mansion amid allegations of domestic abuse. Ned dismissed the allegation but blamed the actress’ alleged drug abuse habit for their troubles

4. Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie – Rising above allegations from the past

Mercy Johnson's marriage to businessman Prince Odianosen Okojie has lasted more than a decade, but it has repeatedly attracted controversy.

Not long after their wedding in 2011, allegations surfaced that Prince had not fully resolved issues surrounding his previous marriage before marrying the actress.

Years later, the controversy resurfaced when a woman claiming to be Prince's former wife publicly accused Mercy of destroying her home and separating her from her children.

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie married in 2011. Photo: Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

Mercy largely refused to engage in public exchanges.

Instead, the actress continued sharing family moments with her husband and children while speaking about protecting her home from negativity.

Prince has also spoken publicly about the secret behind their successful marriage, saying communication, forgiveness and prayer have helped them overcome challenges.

5. Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi – A quiet success story in step-parenting

Unlike many celebrity couples whose marriages began amid controversy, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi have quietly built one of Nollywood's healthiest blended families.

Before marrying Toyin, Kolawole already had a daughter, Temitope, from a previous relationship.

Before marrying Toyin Abraham, actor Kolawole already had a daughter, Temitope, from a previous relationship. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Source: Instagram

Some fans initially wondered how the actress would adapt to becoming a stepmother, especially given the stereotypes often associated with blended families.

Those concerns quickly disappeared.

Over the years, Toyin has openly celebrated Temitope's birthdays, graduation, and other achievements.

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson shared a video of her and her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

Source: Legit.ng