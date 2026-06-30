Rita Edochie has shared her views on the ills of polygamy amid the crisis rocking the late Mr Ibu's family after his death

The actor's wife and children appeared in King Mitchy's video, appealing to Nigerians for assistance

Many agreed with the veteran actress's views on the late actor and the impact polygamy has had on many families

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has joined other celebrities reacting to the ongoing crisis rocking the family of the late Mr Ibu.

The actor's children and widow were recently interviewed by King Mitchy, where they appealed to Nigerians for help.

Reactions as Rita Edochie weighs in on Mr Ibu's family crisis. Photo credit@mribu/@ritaaedochie

Source: Instagram

Several videos have also surfaced online alleging that Stella Maris, the late actor's widow, lavishly spent funds and sold some of his properties.

In a post on her Instagram page, Rita Edochie said Mr Ibu did not make the right decision by embracing polygamy.

According to her, polygamy has done more harm than good in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. She added that it is a marital mistake that has jeopardised the peace, joy, and unity of many families.

The actress further stated that polygamy is a constant threat to peace in any family or society.

Rita Edochie lists disadvantages of polygamy

In her post, the movie star highlighted some of the disadvantages of polygamy, including jealousy, rivalry, unhealthy competition, bitterness, and inheritance disputes.

Mr Ibu's family crisis trends as celebrities weigh in. Photo credit@mribu

Source: Instagram

She added that problems often begin after the death of the polygamist, noting that the ongoing dispute over the late actor's properties is heartbreaking.

Rita Edochie also said the situation surrounding Mr Ibu's family should serve as a warning to those considering polygamy.

Fans agree with Rita Edochie

Many fans agreed with the actress's views on polygamy. They questioned why anyone would choose to marry more than one wife despite the challenges and economic hardships in the country.

Some also argued that if one relationship is not working, adding another partner is unlikely to solve the problem.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Rita Edochie's post

Here are comments below:

@ksolo_hitz commented:

"Wetin go make me marry 5 wives with the kind problem wey dey the country."

@quietunusual1 reacted:

"When you hear men saying they are polygamous in nature, they are just looking for different holes to be sleeping around. Most of them lack mental capacity to handle one woman. Meanwhile, marriage and relationship is not compulsory and sometimes overated. If you cannot commit, remain single and flex."

@fabricsby_laurel said:

"She writes so eloquently and so sound..I commend her writing ability."

@sax21217 shared:

"If one relationship needs work, adding another won’t fix it I just hope will learn from Mr Ibu's case now before it is too late."

Rita Edochie fires at May's trolls

Legit.ng had reported that Rita Edochie slammed social media users trolling May. The actress fired at people demanding that May remove Yul Edochie’s surname from her social media pages.

Rita blew hot, noting that May would never do such and would always bear the name.

Source: Legit.ng