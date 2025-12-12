Mercy Johnson's fun video with her husband, as she looked forward to the Christmas celebration, has gone viral on social media

The heartwarming clip showed the Nollywood actress hyping her man, stirring hilarious reactions from fans and followers

The video, however, trended on X amid a lady's bold allegations about the movie star's husband

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson's marriage has become a topic of discussion following a heartwarming video of her hyping her husband and lawmaker Prince Okojie.

Mercy, in anticipation of the festive season, was seen praising her husband, who appeared to be busy on his phone. She also sang to the song "Men Dey" by Anyidons.

Video of Mercy Johnson hyping husband trends amid lady's allegations. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

Why Mercy Johnson trended on X

The heartwarming display between the Nollywood couple, however, went viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following conversations about a lady's bold allegations about Mercy's husband.

In the video that has circulated on social media, it was claimed that the politician, who currently serves as the Federal Representative for Esan North East/Esan South East Constituency, impregnated his mistress and even purchased a mansion for her.

She also made allegations about the actress's involvement. The lady, however, alleged that Prince Okojie eventually broke up with the woman and was back with his wife.

The video of Mercy Johnson hyping her husband is below:

Viral video of the lady making bold claims about the actress's husband is below:

Reactions trail lady's allegations

peace_igho commented:

"The things that woman is accusing Mercy Johnson of are wild and dark. Omo."

iamAbiodunAA said:

"Na allegedly abi? Ehn I hope you can provide the person or people that alleged it. It’s simple. You defame people finish con add “na allegedly o."

escalladizzy commented:

"Ehn...Must you be the one to tell nigerians? Poverty will lead many to jail."

sabifindtroubl1 said:

"Stoopid people think when you say “allegedly” it exempts you of defamation. When you are arrested it is your responsibility to provide who alleged and who alleges must prove. That’s the law."

Xan_djive commented:

"Allegedly kor! Talk am with your full chest na."

Addtcreations said:

"E con be like say all of you are in a rush to enter cell before 31st of December."

OnyemaUgon58023 said:

"If they sue her now, she would be begging Nigerians to come to her aid..."

Barr_pheelz commented:

"Please what’s in kirikiri that people are rushing to enter."

FavourhU said:

"Out of all the better food wey dey this Nigeria, na prison dey hungry you."

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke out on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels amid the controversy surrounding her marriage with Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. Them suppose arrest Epa for wrong use of power.

