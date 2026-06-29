Several Nigerian celebrities have chosen to raise or educate their children in countries like Canada and the United States

Some actors, including Okunnu, Stella Damasus, Uche Jombo, and Omotola, have spoken about balancing careers in Nigeria with family life abroad

Mercy Aigbe and Timi Dakolo have also shared emotional milestones as their children pursued education and built their lives overseas

Many Nigerian celebrities have made another life-changing investment: giving their children an international upbringing.

Whether it is relocating their families to Canada, the United States, or the United Kingdom, or sending their children overseas for quality education, these stars have openly documented their parenting journeys over the years.

Some shuttle between Nigeria and their adopted countries to keep their careers alive, while others have fully relocated to be closer to their children.

Legit.ng takes a look at Nigerian celebrities who have either raised their children abroad or deliberately chosen to educate them overseas.

1. Wale Akorede (Okunnu) - Canada-based family man

Veteran Yoruba actor Wale Akorede, popularly known as Okunnu, is one of the clearest examples of a celebrity whose family has been based abroad.

For several years, the comic actor lived apart from his wife and three children after they relocated to Canada. While he remained in Nigeria filming movies, his children attended school and built their lives overseas.

Okunnu reunited with his family in Canada after eight years in 2025. Photos: Okunnu.

Source: Instagram

In 2023, Okunnu proudly celebrated his son Hassan's graduation from Humber College in Ontario, sharing photos that drew congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

Two years later, the actor emotionally reunited with his family after relocating to Canada. He revealed that after eight years apart, being with his wife and children finally made the country feel like home.

2. Mercy Aigbe- Proud Mum of a Canada Graduate

Mercy Aigbe has never hidden the sacrifices she made to give her daughter, Michelle Gentry, a quality education abroad.

Michelle moved to Canada for university and graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2023.

Michelle graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2023. Photos: Mercy Aigbe/Michelle.

Source: Instagram

The actress became emotional while celebrating the milestone, recalling the financial and emotional burden of raising a child overseas as a single mother before she remarried filmmaker Kazim Adeoti.

3. Uche Jombo - US-Based Nollywood Mum

Uche Jombo has successfully balanced life in Nollywood with motherhood in the United States.

Watch a video of Uche Jombo's son here:

After marrying Kenny Rodriguez, the actress settled in America, where she has raised their son, Matthew. Although she frequently returns to Nigeria to produce and star in movies, she has maintained that family remains her biggest priority.

4. Stella Damasus - Raising Daughters in America

Stella Damasus has spent more than a decade living in the United States with her daughters.

Following the death of her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, the actress relocated abroad, where her daughters completed much of their education.

Stella Damasus relocated abroad following the death of her husband, where her daughters completed much of their education. Photos: Stella Damasus.

Source: Instagram

She has often spoken about the realities of raising teenagers in America while ensuring they remain connected to their Nigerian roots and values.

Although she still appears in Nollywood productions, Stella's family life has largely remained US-based.

5. Peter Okoye - International Celebrity Dad

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has given his children an international upbringing.

His wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, and their children, Cameron and Aliona, spend significant time abroad, where the children have pursued their education while excelling in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Mr P's kids, Cameron and Aliona, spend significant time abroad, where the children have pursued their education while excelling in sports. Photos: Peter Okoye/Lola Omotayo.

Source: Instagram

The singer frequently shares proud moments from their academic and sporting achievements on social media, even as he continues to perform across Africa.

6. Timi Dakolo - Supporting UK-based scholars

Singer Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, have been intentional about giving their children access to international education.

From Okunnu to Mercy Aigbe: Nigerian Celebrities Raising Their Kids Abroad

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the couple has shared emotional moments as some of their children left Nigeria to continue their studies in the United Kingdom. While the Dakolos remain based in Nigeria, they frequently travel abroad to visit the children and celebrate important family milestones together.

Their parenting journey has earned admiration from fans, who often praise the family's close bond despite the distance.

What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng