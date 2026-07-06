England midfielder Jordan Henderson has been rushed to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, July 6

The Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel disclosed that the Brentford star could undergo surgery before their quarterfinal match

England defeated co-host Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has been taken to hospital after the Europeans secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham scored a brace to hand Mexico their defeat at the Estadio Azteca as 10-man England reached the quarterfinals.

Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame Jarell Quansah’s red card, to keep their quest for a first major tournament win in 60 years alive.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham score as England beat Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the Mexican arrears, but they fell short of a place in the quarterfinals.

Quinones scored his fourth goal of the tournament while Jimenez drilled wide and saw another header saved by Pickford before Bellingham made a last-ditch intervention to deny Cesar Montes a certain equaliser.

The win erased England’s nightmarish memories at the Azteca in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, when Diego Maradona scored a double for Argentina, including the infamous “Hand of God” goal, per BBC.

England manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes to the side that needed a heroic performance from Kane to prevent an embarrassing early exit to DR Congo, per Al Jazeera.

Henderson hospitalised

Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson was injured after falling over the advertising boards as England's players celebrated securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Henderson required oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch, raising immediate concerns about the severity of the injury.

England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the situation looked serious, revealing that Henderson had been taken to hospital for further assessment and warning that surgery could be required.

The German described the injury as an unfortunate ending to an otherwise memorable night for his team, per Liverpool News. He said:

Dan Burn tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson, who was injured after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 R16 match between Mexico and England. Photo by: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

"Not good, not good, next thing is a right defender now with the red card, Jordan just fell over an injured his wrist, it looks really bad.

"He injured his wrist, he's gone to hospital it's quite a serious injury. It doesn't fit with the night. I don't know if there will be a procedure."

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane initially suggested the injury involved Henderson's arm and hoped it was not severe, but Jude Bellingham later confirmed the midfielder was in a difficult condition. He said:

"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over there, I think he's okay, just something to do with his arm."

Ati-Zigi ruled out of World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has reportedly been ruled out of Ghana's remaining matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a groin injury.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper was withdrawn at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare coming on as his replacement.

Source: Legit.ng