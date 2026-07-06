Portable opened up about his difficult upbringing and how he overcame financial struggles despite being labelled an "olodo”

The singer reflected on his education, personal achievements, and why he remains proud of his journey

He also made emotional claims about his family while expressing hope of completing his studies

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has spoken candidly about his tough upbringing and how he turned struggles into success despite being labelled an “olodo.”

The singer made the revelations during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, in a clip published as a YouTube Shorts video by Glitch Africa Studios on Monday.

Portable opens up about being an "olodo" and why he has no regrets. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He reflected on his early struggles, family dynamics, and determination to complete his education.

Portable revealed that he once hawked sachet water to pay his way through school without any sponsor.

“I no finish school; the time wey I dey go school, I sell pure water, I no see anybody to sponsor me,” he said.

Despite critics calling him “olodo,” Portable bragged about his achievements, including securing a 10-year permit in Canada. According to him:

“They say I be Olodo. I've gone to Canada. You don go Canada before? Do you have a working permit? I have a 10-year working permit. If I want to go to Canada just to pisss, they can book my flight now, book a hotel. That's all with the money I'll spend.”

The singer also expressed optimism about returning to school, saying:

“I will still finish school; I be student of Kwara Poly.”

Portable further spoke about his family, claiming that while his father sponsored the education of his siblings, he was left to fend for himself.

“My papa send my brothers and sisters go school, na me be Olodo but now, na me dey feed all of them,” he stated.

Watch Portable brag about being an Olodo below:

Nigerians react to Portable's Olodo claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

benbills007 said:

"This one na Olodo wey know his bragging rights 😂."

my___bbg said:

"Exactly what we are saying? Intelligence and money shouldn’t even be in the same sentence."

vee_vy_ann_ said:

Those ladies are still comfortable sitting down there? What if he bites them?😂😂😂

giftedstatandplanners.ng said:

"Please, what’s the meaning of “olodo” because most of the people people term as “olodos” are successful and courageous, so what exactly is the meaning of “olodo”?"

tosin_clothing_events said:

"Uprising olodo ❌ Upgraded werey ✅."

womenin4counselling said:

"They didn't call you olodo, you proved to them you're bro."

Portable defends calling himself an "olodo" with unexpected reasons. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father, Portable. According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant.

She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng