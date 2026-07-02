Chef Amaka revealed how rumours about Aproko Doctor's ability to father a child spread after their wedding

She explained that her PCOS diagnosis—not her husband's fertility—was behind their delay in conceiving

The celebrity chef recounted the hurtful comments that left her in tears and almost overshadowed the early days of her marriage

Popular chef and content creator Chef Amaka has finally addressed the painful rumours that once surrounded her marriage to health influencer Aproko Doctor.

Legit.ng recalls that the couple had their wedding anniversary in June.

The celebrity chef disclosed that not long after they got married, many people concluded that her husband was unable to father a child simply because they had not conceived.

According to her, the rumours were completely false, as the real challenge was her diagnosis with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that can affect ovulation and fertility.

Chef Amaka says rumours about Aproko Doctor's ability to father a child spread after their wedding. Photos: Aproko Doctor/Chef Amaka.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent interview, Amaka recalled that she married Aproko Doctor in June with high hopes for their future together.

However, just three months into the marriage, she noticed she had missed her menstrual cycle and decided to seek medical attention.

"I just got married to my husband in June. Three months into the marriage, I didn't see my period. Then I went to the hospital, they told me I had PCOS," she said.

The diagnosis explained the changes taking place in her body, but according to her, people outside the marriage quickly reached their own conclusions.

Instead of asking questions, many blamed her husband.

"What made me cry was when they said my husband is not man enough to father a child."

Amaka explained that the condition also caused visible physical changes that attracted unwanted attention.

She gained weight and developed a broader upper-body frame, leading to harsh remarks about her appearance.

She added:

"I started having upper body structure. Then I started adding weight. When my husband and I stand, I looked way older."

She added that some people mocked their marriage by referring to her as "the man of the house."

According to her, those comments became increasingly difficult to ignore.

While the remarks about her appearance hurt, Amaka said the rumours targeting Aproko Doctor affected her even more.

She admitted that hearing people question her husband's masculinity because of their delayed conception brought her to tears.

She noted:

"In my head, I'm like all this because I've never conceived."

Watch the X video of Aproko Doctor's wife speaking about the rumours on her husband.

Reactions trail Aproko Doctor's wife interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Jaymes3x stated:

"People are just heartless, wicked and have no honour. If you can mock people for their childlessnessu believe you’re very capable of committing murder for your gain."

@just1cye noted:

"One of the cruelest things you can do is mock a couple struggling with infertility. We’ve normalized making jokes and throwing insults at them. Instead of showing empathy, we shame them for something that is often beyond their control. You have no idea what they’ve been through, how many tears they’ve cried, or how many prayers they’ve prayed. Be KIND"

Aproko Doctor's wife explains that her PCOS diagnosis—not her husband's fertility—was behind their delay in conceiving. Photo: Aproko Doctor.

Source: Instagram

Aproko doctor reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to singer Nanyah’s death, saying the snakebite wasn’t the actual cause.

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanyah lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.

He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities.

Source: Legit.ng