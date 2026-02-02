A woman claiming to be the former wife of Mercy Johnson’s husband has accused the actress of knowingly marrying a man who was already married

She alleged there was never a divorce and challenged Mercy Johnson to publicly address her claims

The accusations have sparked intense online debate, with many awaiting a response from the actress

An alleged ex-wife of Mercy Johnson’s husband has taken to social media to accuse the Nollywood actress of knowingly getting involved with a married man and misleading the public about the status of the relationship.

In a viral video currently circulating online, the woman claimed that Mercy Johnson was fully aware that her husband was legally married at the time they became involved.

Woman claiming to be Mercy Johnson’s husband’s ex-wife accuses actress of wrecking her home. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She alleged that she personally warned the actress during a phone call, insisting that her marriage had not ended.

In the video, the woman said Mercy Johnson ignored her warnings despite knowing the man was married. She further accused the actress of living “in a lie” and deceiving the public about the true situation surrounding her marriage.

According to the woman, there was never a divorce between her and the man in question. She claimed she was never asked to return her bride price, which under customary law is often considered a key step in dissolving a traditional marriage.

She also alleged that the children associated with the man were from their union and not from any later relationship.

Questioning Prince Okojie's alleged denial of his children, she described it as unreasonable and painful, insisting that she and her children were his first family. She challenged Mercy Johnson to publicly respond and disprove her claims.

“For a man to come out and deny his own children, his own family, does that make sense? Was it a joke? That man and those children were the first thing he had before any other thing,” she said in part.

The allegations come amid ongoing online drama involving Mercy Johnson, following reports that actress Angela Okorie was arrested after a petition allegedly filed by Johnson over a cybercrime-related case.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Mercy Johnson’s drama

The claims have since sparked heated debate across social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing mixed reactions and calling for clarity.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kdessy_collection said:

"Nobody wants to listen to her because na their fave be the defaulter ,she has been saying this for morethan ten years now."

esther_ukeh said:

"She has been consistent since 2011 , its well 😢."

veevogee said:

"I want type but I just remember say my lawyer never win any case before.🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️"

dumbelys_woolworks

"Everyone is now shouting can a man be snatcheed just becos is your favorite they're talking about but if is jufy Austin now, all of you will want to devour her. The level of hypocrisy 🙄. Until we learn to comdemn everything evil and not be bias, Nigeria will be a better place."

bravestgem said:

"Women wey drag Judy say make this one nor drag Mercy make she focus on her husband."

goddess_of_cruise said:

"But how is it Mercy’s fault? Face your husband biko."

veralee007 said:

"The man also wanted to leave..nobody can snatcch who doesn't wanna leave .women lets learn to blame the man too."

excellentabigail said:

"So mercy Johnson’s married person husband hmmmm nothing we no go see for this life sha."

officalonyi said:

"Maybe he was not Ur destiny husband, he found his destiny which is Mercy Johnson."

edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"Mercy is not that innocent people are seeing her ooo hmmmm na only mercy kws her past secret she might hv repent from it but want to hide it from public only her and God."

chid78749 said:

"They will support her now because she's their superstar fave."

Mercy Johnson trends after her husband's alleged ex-wife makes damaging claims. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson shared a video of her and her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

Source: Legit.ng