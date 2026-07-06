Philip Agbese said joint military operations under Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede recorded significant successes against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups

The lawmaker cited military figures showing hundreds of terrorists were neutralised, suspects arrested and kidnapped victims rescued during recent operations

Agbese commended the Armed Forces for improved inter-service cooperation and urged Nigerians to support security agencies with credible intelligence

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for what he described as significant operational achievements under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede.

The Labour Party lawmaker, who represents Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said improved collaboration among the country's security services had strengthened the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and oil theft across different parts of Nigeria.

Agbese commended the Armed Forces for improved inter-service cooperation. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

What gains did Agbese highlight?

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Agbese said the Armed Forces had adopted a more coordinated approach that was producing measurable outcomes in security operations.

“Those who genuinely follow developments in our security sector will agree that the Armed Forces have become more coordinated and more decisive in confronting criminal elements. Under the leadership of General Olufemi Oluyede, we are seeing a level of synergy among the services that is producing visible results.

The military is not merely responding to attacks; it is taking the battle to terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and oil thieves across different parts of the federation,” Agbese said.

The lawmaker cited figures released by the military for June, saying troops neutralised 129 terrorists and other criminal elements, arrested 486 suspects and rescued 542 kidnapped victims.

He also noted that security forces recovered 130 firearms, 5,538 rounds of ammunition and dismantled seven illegal refining sites while recovering more than 308,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Philip Agbese addressed journalists on recent military operations in Abuja.

Source: Twitter

Why did Agbese commend the troops?

Agbese described the rescue of hundreds of civilians held by insurgents in the North East as a notable humanitarian success.

“The rescue of hundreds of innocent Nigerians, many of them women and children who had spent months in captivity, speaks volumes about the commitment and professionalism of our troops. These brave men and women continue to risk their lives every day so that ordinary Nigerians can live in peace, and as a nation we owe them our gratitude and unwavering support.”

He also referred to the military's second quarter operational report, which showed 662 terrorists neutralised, 1,084 suspects arrested and 951 kidnapped victims rescued within three months.

Agbese urged Nigerians to support security agencies by providing credible intelligence and refusing to aid criminal groups. He also expressed confidence that improved funding, modern equipment and better welfare for personnel would strengthen ongoing operations.

The lawmaker added that the National Assembly would continue to back initiatives aimed at improving the country's security architecture and enhancing the operational capacity of the Armed Forces.

Philip Agbese resigns from APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.

Source: Legit.ng