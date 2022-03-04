Mercy Aigbe took Nigerians by surprise when she announced her marriage to movie promoter, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz

Different rumours flew which pointed out that Mercy allegedly took Adekaz from his first wife and their kids

In a recent interview, both the actress and her husband explained how their union came to be and how Adekaz is allowed more than one wife

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is basking in the happiness of her recent union with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz.

In a recent interview sighted by Legit.ng, Mercy revealed that it's her choice to be a second wife, one she is happy with.

Mercy begs Nigerians to let her enjoy her marriage

Source: Instagram

I can marry more than one wife

Adekaz cleared the air over how he came to marry Mercy. According to him, the news that he was taken away from his first wife is not true.

He noted that he is a full-grown adult capable of making decisions and as a Muslim, he is allowed more than one wife and Mercy is just the second.

Adekaz also called out hypocrites who dragged him for being bold enough to do the right thing as he believes he has done the right and godly thing with which people will make reference to him in future.

Let me enjoy my marriage

Putting a plea across, Mercy pointed out that she is not the first woman to be a second wife and Nigerians should let her enjoy her marriage.

The mum of two added that the decision was her choice and she is very happy with her man.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy and Adekaz's statement

laredosexy:

"This is not what Islam said, there is a condition in marrying a second wife."

foludaniels:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

ednutey700:

"The kids will be wondering if this is their real father …. O ti je efo."

ednutey700:

"You are not married to two wives. You used the first wife and she said good riddance to your bad rubbish."

temptationkollections:

"Beautiful."

Mercy knew Adekaz through his wife

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, finally disclosed how the actress' new man, Adekaz came into the picture.

In an interview with Global Excellence Magazine, Gentry maintained that the actress started a secret affair with Adekaz which eventually led to their divorce.

Gentry cleared the air over his relationship with Adekaz as he revealed that he only acted as a big brother to the man, seeing as his wife introduced them.

Source: Legit.ng