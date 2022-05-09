Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, has taken to social media to heavily blast the film star and their husband, Adekaz

Funsho got riled after Mercy posted another video of herself in her house after she had put out a warning on social media

Adekaz’s first wife then went ahead to blast Mercy and their man as she shared messy receipts about their marriage

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho Adeoti, has now spilled dirty secrets about their marriage online after she appeared to have been pushed.

It all seemed to start after Mercy posted another video of herself in the house Funsho claimed to build with Kazim, even though she had warned her not to do so.

In a new development, after Mercy posted her video of herself in the house, Funsho took to Instagram to heavily blast the actress while sharing some unknown details about the marriage.

Adekaz's first wife blasts Mercy Aigbe as actress makes another video in her house. Photos: @asiwajucouture, @kazimadeoti, @realmercyaigbe

According to Funsho, her husband Kazim underestimates her because she was his fool for 20 years.

Funsho went ahead to speak on Mercy’s audacity. According to the mother of three, she is not a bast*ard and the actress can do whatever she likes with her husband but she will never let go of her sweat and what she worked hard for.

Kazim’s first wife noted that Mercy has continued to flaunt what she worked hard for on a daily basis, thinking she would be fine with it. Funsho then warned their husband to tame his ‘dog’ as she vowed to get what is hers.

I found out about their marriage on social media - Adekaz’s first wife Funsho speaks

Also in the now deleted post, Funsho cleared the air on Kazim’s marriage with Mercy and noted that she found out about it on social media.

Funsho however admitted that she suspected them to be sleeping together in the past and that when she confronted her man, he denied it and even named a long list of men he claimed Mercy was involved with as he called her a wh*ore.

The obviously emotional first wife added that Mercy and Kazim fit each other but not on her money or her sweat.

Funsho claims she fully furnished the house Mercy has been posing in

In Funsho’s lengthy rant on social media, she shared screenshots of messages she had sent to Kazim and Mercy.

She warned them sternly that the next time the actress takes another video in her home that she furnished with her hard-earned money, her next move on social media will be brutal to the both of them.

The mother of three noted that she bought the beds, curtains, pictures, air conditioners and even pots that were in the house. Funsho added that she curses the day she met Kazim and vowed to grant interviews if Mercy posts any more photos of herself in the house.

Nigerians react as Funsho blasts Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

Read what internet users had to say about Funsho’s post on Mercy Aigbe and her husband below:

Symplychi_oma:

“They have pushed this calm woman to the wall , why Mercy no get self respect ?? Thought she had her own place ?! Why move into a house he shares with his wife ‍♀️.”

Knoxaffordables:

“Mercy obviously no get single shame....so much for women lifting women....he will only use her for his political ambitions and dump her thereafter.”

Mischinny:

“Saw it online Omoooooooooooo men and white staining na 5&6.”

1606_bigbaby_:

“Make una pack her furniture give am . I’m so tired of una series .”

Hollarharyor:

“Mercy Wey no get Mercy .”

Derrick_nnaji:

“She's so pained, all I know is that happiness built ontop of another woman's tears will never stand .”

Anna_bhee:

“If you want to leave her for another woman make sure you leave her money and properties too ‍♀️.”

Myonlybeltha_:

“Mercy don turn under stairs to bag shelf .”

Benny_lee04:

“Mercy suppose nor get self respect nawa.”

Stop pushing me: Funsho issues first warning to Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

Months after popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe married Adekaz production boss, Kazim Adeoti, his first wife, Funsho is taking a swipe at the lovers.

The mother of four seems ready for a showdown as she urged Mercy and Kazim to pull down a post on social media with a 12-hours ultimatum.

The warning came after Mercy shared videos of herself in Adekaz's house as she got ready to step out for Ini Edo's birthday party.

