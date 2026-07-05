A popular actor known for his role in Mad Max 2 has passed away after battling a long-term kidney ailment

The family of the late actor shared the sad news on his Facebook page, also revealing details of what he went through

Fans have been thrown into mourning as they remember his memorable roles and reflect on what they will miss about him

American actor Kjell Nilsson, best known for his role in Mad Max 2, has died. He passed away on Thursday, July 2, at the age of 76 in Queensland, Australia.

The sad news of his passing was shared by his family on his Facebook page, where they also detailed how he spent his final days after battling end-stage kidney disease for four years.

Reactions as actor Kjell Nilsson, known for Mad Max 2, dies at 76. Photo credit@kjellnilsson

Source: Instagram

According to the post, Kjell had been living with end-stage kidney disease for four and a half years and had been receiving dialysis three times a week. In the process, he lost his bodily autonomy.

However, on Sunday, a few days before his passing, Kjell decided to take back control of his pain by stopping dialysis.

He died peacefully a few days later in his sleep, surrounded by his sons.

Fans mourn actor Kjell Nilsson, known for Mad Max 2, as he dies at 76. Photo credit@kjellnilsson

Source: Instagram

Family shares Kjell's medical history

The family further revealed that in 2022, several medical professionals told the actor he would not live to see his first Christmas after kidney failure. However, he went on to prove them wrong by celebrating four more Christmases.

They also stated that a kidney transplant was not possible due to severe blood clotting in his legs, which affected the major arteries needed for proper blood flow.

Kjell Nilsson’s family added that he underwent five major operations to correct the condition and was given the option of undergoing a double amputation or living with the pain in his legs. Being a determined man, he ignored doctors’ advice, kept his legs, and continued with rigorous training to improve circulation, achieving what many believed was impossible.

Here is the Facebook post announcing the passing of the iconic actor:

Fans mourn actor Kjell Nilsson

Here are comments below:

@Brett Noyes reacted:

"RIP Ayatollah of rock n rolla."

@Peter Valderrama wrote:

"May his legacy live on may he rest and we are very sorry for your loss."

@Shane Ross commented:

"Really sad to hear. Glad though his bodybuilding kept him strong throughout the struggle."

@Mike Mnemonic said:

"You were so kind when we met at a convention. Rest in peace buddy. You'll be missed."

@Kyle Hotz shared:

"I was blessed to meet him in London years ago where we were both guests at a convention—he was wonderful, kind, friendly and warm and took many photos with me and my kids. My sincerest condolences.

Grammy Award winner Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng