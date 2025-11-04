Regina Daniels has cried out and made allegations against her estranged husband amid their marriage crisis

She shared what the politician has done while vowing to expose his lifestyle to the public

Fans expressed sympathy towards her and shared their thoughts on what the politician has done to her family

The marriage crisis rocking Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' union with her husband, Ned Nwoko, seems far from over, as the actress has cried out publicly once again.

A few weeks ago, Regina publicly alleged that she was suffering from domestic violence in her marriage, sending shockwaves through the media. Now, she has taken to her Instagram story to cry for help, saying, "Someone please help me, I feel like losing my mind."

In the lengthy post, the actress expressed that she never thought she would be in this position.

She revealed that her big brother and elder sister have been arrested, and her baby sister might also face arrest.

Regina further stated that they would not be released until she returns to her husband and to rehab. She mentioned that she couldn't reveal to the world what her estranged husband had done to her regarding his rehab talks.

Regina Daniels shares allegations

In her post, Regina accused Ned of labelling her a drug addict, but she dismissed the claims, stating that she used it to rob her body.

She sarcastically asked if he would call her a call-girl next, and added that a day would come when she would expose his involvement in everything.

Regina Daniels warns Ned Nwoko

Sending a stern message to her estranged husband, the mother of two told him to stay away from her family.

She also warned him to leave her alone, emphasizing that she was aware they were at war. Regina lamented that her former husband was attempting to ridicule the legacies they had built.

Regina Daniels speaks about her weaknesses

In the post, Regina described her family and her two sons as her greatest weakness and promised to give them what they truly deserved.

Recalling that, amid her troubled marriage, blogger Tosin Silverdam shared details about the house the actress flaunted online a few weeks ago, he also discussed why she could not leave her politician husband.

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her estranged husband. Here are comments below:

@ ainafashy shared:

"Her mother should have been the one to be arrested. That woman isn’t fit in the gathering of good mothers."

@poshest_hope commented:

"Omo!! I never believed this day would actually come. But she should be careful with the things she let out though. Men of his status can do and undo."

@its_tegadominic commented:

"Omo! E be like make everybody comot come talk wetin dey their mind o, as e be like say country go soon, tor."

@d.chisomikechukwu reacted:

"Even though yall are laughing at her now but let’s not forget that Regina is a very sweet soul! She was battling DV without anyone knowing but guess what? She was constantly showing up for other women with troubles in their marriages! She was there for lots of people while battling her own demons."

@asa_bekee__ shared:

"Ned ancestor leave her alone, is it by force?"

@n6oflife wrote:

"Ferrari tears are not for the weak."

