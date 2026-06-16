Mr Obasi, the ex-husband of Judy Austin, has spilled more about their past relationship

The businessman alleged that he played a significant role in supporting her education

Mr Obasi revealed this during a recent interview on the Honest Bunch, triggering reactions online

Mr Obasi, the former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has opened up about their past relationship, claiming he played a major role in supporting her education before she rose to fame.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, Obasi revealed that he sponsored Judy’s key examinations and provided her with her first phone.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband breaks silence on paying for her NECO and WAEC exams. Credit: @mrobasi, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

“Judy Austin… I just chose her. That time I’m 27 plus. She’s a fine girl, but her parents’ pockets are not fine. The first phone she used, I bought it,” he said.

He added: “During that time, she told me that the main problem she’s facing is WAEC, NECO and JAMB. I pay for WAEC, NECO, JAMB. It’s not something they can deny. Everyone will be a witness.”

Obasi further explained that his support extended beyond Judy to one of her cousins, after a family tension arose.

“Then after I paid for her, one of her cousins raised it as an issue; I did the same expenses I did on Judith, on that same guy,” he recounted.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy Austin and actor Yul Edochie have become subjects of public discussion once again after the former's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, shared fresh claims on a podcast.

Amid the drama, an old video of Judy addressing claims that she met her current husband while still married to Obasi resurfaced online.

In the old video from 2023, Judy denied having an affair with Yul while she was still married to her ex-husband.

This was after Judy's ex, who was a guest on the recent episode of the HonestBunch podcast, shared her alleged infatuation with Yul during their marriage.

Responding to her critics then, Judy said,

"This is just me answering the obvious question that has been flying around. The question is, “Were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie?” The answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me on social media. My previous marriage ended in March 2013. I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time. I mean, I saw him for the very first time years after my previous marriage ended. So, anyone saying otherwise is lying.

To prove her innocence, Judy added,

“However, if I am telling the truth, let all the curses and insults go back to the people saying it a billion times over."

In related news, Legit ng reported that Mr Obasi had called out Judy and Yul for denying him access to his children.

Mixed reactions trail Judy Austin's response to claim about her marriage with Yul Edochie. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng