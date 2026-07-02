Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy marked his 35th birthday surrounded by his parents and close friends in an emotional celebration

His manager and mother, Bose Ogulu, caused a stir at the party when she openly demanded a wife from the singer while warning him not to ask for another new car

The moment generated massive reactions from social media users who praised the singer and joked about typical Nigerian mothers always finding a way to bring up the marriage topic

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, marked his 35th birthday today, July 2, 2026, with a family celebration that quickly caught attention online.

In a video making rounds on social media, the Afrobeats singer was surrounded by his parents, siblings and close friends as they honoured his new age.

Burna Boy marks his 35th birthday with loved ones as his mother's unexpected birthday request sparks reactions on social media. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The clip showed Burna Boy visibly moved by the love and surprise, with his head bowed while his mother and sisters comforted him and friends cheered him on.

His mother, Bose Ogulu, who is also his manager, gave her son heartfelt wishes of long life and continued success.

But she added a playful demand that stirred reactions on social media.

As Burna Boy blew out the candles on his cake, she told him not to wish for a car since he already has more than enough, and asked him to find a wife. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause at her words.

The moment quickly went viral on X and other social media platforms, with fans noting that the singer remains single and has never publicly revealed plans about marriage or children.

Bose Ogulu’s birthday wish sparked lively conversations among fans, who joined in celebrating the Outsiders boss as he turned 35.

Watch the video from Burna Boy's 35th birthday celebration below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's mother's wish

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users found the video hilarious and pointed out that African mothers always prioritise marriage.

@One_withtheBoBo:

"Walahi him mama don tire, she Dey find grand Pikin"

@realghafarr:

"lol person wey fit still tear new car before evening 😂 Happy birthday to Oloye"

@ObotNdiana82481:

"Happy Birthday To BIG7 AKA OLOYE, no 1 of African I wish you more long life and many hit song this year ijn 🙏 YAH BLESS"

@KlassiqPeter:

"Mama Burna already knows the assignment. 😂❤️ Long live the African Giant!"

@SBossArt_1:

"Typical Nigeria mother, she still find way squeeze in wife matter. 😂"

@Call_me_Ezekiel:

"Mama Burna too funny 🤣🤣🤣 mama don see car tired na wife mama dey use style tell am make him wish"

@2much_1:

"Mothers and praying about wife 😂😂"

Burna Boy celebrates his new age with family, as his mother's funny birthday message leaves fans reacting on social media. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy breaks Billboard Hot 100 record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy broke a major tie with fellow Nigerian singer Tems to secure the most Billboard U.S. Hot 100 entries by an African artist.

The music star reached his 9th entry on the chart after his World Cup collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira debuted at number 75.

The singer also made history as the first African artist to maintain at least one charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years.

Source: Legit.ng