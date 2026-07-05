Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu Identifies Only Solution to Insecurity in Nigeria
Nigeria

Tinubu Identifies Only Solution to Insecurity in Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.
  • Tinubu received in audience the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, at his residence in Abuja
  • Tinubu spoke on interfaith dialogue being 'the only path to addressing the country’s security challenges'

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, July 4, said interfaith dialogue is the only path to addressing the country's challenges.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made this statement while receiving in audience Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, at his residence in Abuja.

Read also

RCCG Continental overseer defends Adeboye's comments on Tinubu, insecurity amid criticism

President Bola Tinubu opens up on only path to addressing insecurity in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu speaks on only path to addressing Nigeria's lingering security challenges. Photo credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Insecurity: 'Interfaith dialogue key solution'

As reported by Vanguard, the president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He told the Archbishop that he had a long and cordial relationship with the Catholic Church, especially during his time as governor in Lagos. He said he strongly supports the Church's contributions to education and health.

The Nigerian leader stated that this belief led him to prioritise returning mission schools to religious institutions as soon as he became governor. The schools were taken over during the previous military administrations.

Tinubu applauds Pope Leo

Channels TV quoted Tinubu as saying:

“I appreciate the Pope. It was an honour for me to lead the Nigerian delegation to his inauguration as Pope Leo XIV. It was a moment of history. I see his efforts all over the world to promote World Peace. We need his spiritual engagement, as millions around the world look up to him. I look forward to receiving him in Nigeria."

Read also

Buhari’s daughter honours late father after bagging Africa’s Peace Icon Award

He continued:

“My administration will continue to work on religious harmony among all faiths. Our Bishops and religious leaders have been doing a great deal. Please tell them to continue the good work they are doing. Let them continue to preach peace and tolerance. We cannot have an excess of that.
“I understand the roles that the Catholic church has been playing in expanding the frontiers of education, health and humanitarianism in Nigeria. It means a lot to us in Nigeria, and the country is benefiting from it."
President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will continue to partner with religious leaders to promote peace and tolerance
President Bola Tinubu says he looks forward to hosting Pope Leo. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

President Tinubu added:

“We are also doing a lot to guarantee freedom of worship. As you may be aware, my wife is a pastor at an evangelical church. This downplays the religious connotation that the religious controversy in our country might have taken.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Read also

2026 Commonwealth Games: Tinubu sends strong message as Team Nigeria unveils new kit partner

Tinubu mourns Lucia Onabanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu mourned the passing of Madam Lucia Onabanjo, wife of Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian governor of Ogun state.

Tinubu described Lucia Onabanjo’s unwavering support for her husband during his tenure as governor as “commendable” and lauded her interest in children’s welfare and the empowerment of women. He prayed that God would receive her soul and strengthen her family.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuLagos StateAbujaBayo Onanuga
Hot:
Iran coach Pep guardiola Premier league Botched bbl General overseer