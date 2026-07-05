President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Tinubu received in audience the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, at his residence in Abuja

Tinubu spoke on interfaith dialogue being 'the only path to addressing the country’s security challenges'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, July 4, said interfaith dialogue is the only path to addressing the country's challenges.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made this statement while receiving in audience Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the secretary for relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, at his residence in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on only path to addressing Nigeria's lingering security challenges. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: 'Interfaith dialogue key solution'

As reported by Vanguard, the president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

He told the Archbishop that he had a long and cordial relationship with the Catholic Church, especially during his time as governor in Lagos. He said he strongly supports the Church's contributions to education and health.

The Nigerian leader stated that this belief led him to prioritise returning mission schools to religious institutions as soon as he became governor. The schools were taken over during the previous military administrations.

Tinubu applauds Pope Leo

Channels TV quoted Tinubu as saying:

“I appreciate the Pope. It was an honour for me to lead the Nigerian delegation to his inauguration as Pope Leo XIV. It was a moment of history. I see his efforts all over the world to promote World Peace. We need his spiritual engagement, as millions around the world look up to him. I look forward to receiving him in Nigeria."

He continued:

“My administration will continue to work on religious harmony among all faiths. Our Bishops and religious leaders have been doing a great deal. Please tell them to continue the good work they are doing. Let them continue to preach peace and tolerance. We cannot have an excess of that.

“I understand the roles that the Catholic church has been playing in expanding the frontiers of education, health and humanitarianism in Nigeria. It means a lot to us in Nigeria, and the country is benefiting from it."

President Bola Tinubu says he looks forward to hosting Pope Leo. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu added:

“We are also doing a lot to guarantee freedom of worship. As you may be aware, my wife is a pastor at an evangelical church. This downplays the religious connotation that the religious controversy in our country might have taken.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu mourns Lucia Onabanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu mourned the passing of Madam Lucia Onabanjo, wife of Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian governor of Ogun state.

Tinubu described Lucia Onabanjo’s unwavering support for her husband during his tenure as governor as “commendable” and lauded her interest in children’s welfare and the empowerment of women. He prayed that God would receive her soul and strengthen her family.

Source: Legit.ng