Alexx Ekubo's biological sister, Chioma, has continued to mourn him days after his death

In a new post, the actor's sister shared how much she missed him, revealing he was always by her side

She also sent a request to him even in death, evoking emotional reactions on social media

Chioma, the biological sister of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has returned to social media to mourn him once again 15 days after he was buried.

Recall that Alexx was buried in Arochukwu, Abia state on June 18. Since then, his sister has been sharing heartbreaking tributes to him.

Alexx Ekubo's elder sister shares another throwback picture as she continues to mourn him. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

On Friday, July 3, 2026, Chioma shared an old picture of her and Alexx on her page as she revealed he was always by her side when he was alive.

Sharing how much she missed him, Chioma pleaded with her brother never to leave her, even in death.

"My Blood, You were always by my side when on Earth, even now you're in HEAVEN never leave my side . Keep Living my ANGELBEING. I miss you deeply," Chioma wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's elder sister, Chioma Ekubo, took to social media to express her pain and loss amid ongoing controversies tied to the actor’s death.

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister shares how much she misses him. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt post shared in the early hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Chioma poured out her emotions, writing:

“Nnamo, love and miss you dearly. You took a chunk of me with you. Please watch over me #blood4life.”

Alexx Ekubo's sister's request to him after his death is below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's sister's tribute

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens console the late Nollywood actor's sibling. Read the comments below:

nnaji6095 commented:

"Nobody will hurt more than her she’s now alone in this world no siblings."

oliviangozionyeoziri said:

"It's well with you adanne."

gift_nyechi commented:

"Chioma stay strong. The Holy Spirit will comfort you in Jesus name. Amen."

apriloffxcial commented:

"Beautiful like my mother ✨ I’m so proud of your strength. When you fell, I fell. His love is inside you forever ❤️ Whenever you see a strong breeze that’s confirmation of Ikuku. #IkukuOmaBobo #OmaBeauty you are never alone in this world. Igwebuike Gidi gidi bụ ugwu Eze."

gold_hair_and_beauty commented:

"May God comfort you dear."

harbeedart_ commented:

"Take heart ma'am it's not easy to lose someone so dearly to you such a great soul and good human sending you hugs and love during this difficult moment 🫂🫂🫂. The lord is your strength @omaalex3."

prettysophiagirl commented:

"God is with you take it easy on yourself."

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Legit.ng also reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng