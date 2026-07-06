Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi challenged the criticism of the alleged 'ghost agency' amid a purported N1.3 billion scandal

The Nigerian presidency strongly denied involvement as allegations of budget discrepancies and forgery arise

Police investigation revealed complexities surrounding Prince Adeyemi's claims and alleged illegal activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The controversy surrounding an alleged fake government agency has continued to intensify, with fresh developments fuelling public debate.

Amid the controversy, a video of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the alleged N1.3 billion 'ghost agency' scandal, resurfaced online on Monday, July 6, drawing renewed attention to the case, according to The Punch.

A resurfaced video of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi in the alleged N1.3 billion ghost agency scandal has renewed public attention. Photo credit: @Oyoaffairs, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila, alleged fake DG face-off

The video, recorded during a press conference held in late June 2026, showed Adeyemi defending his claim to the leadership of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) while challenging the position of the presidency and the office of Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

Presidential sources alleged that Adeyemi styled himself as the director-general (DG) of the PFIPC, which is also referred to as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

During the briefing, Adeyemi questioned how an agency described by the presidency as non-existent could appear in official budget documents.

According to him:

"The national budget does not emerge in isolation. It passes through multiple layers of technical drafting, executive coordination, ministerial inputs, Budget Office review, and finally legislative scrutiny by both chambers of the National Assembly.”

He argued that the inclusion of the agency in official budget documents raised questions about the integrity of the budget process.

“The question becomes unavoidable: At what point in this process did references to a non-existent agency allegedly enter the official record? And if they are indeed present in official documentation, what does that imply about the integrity of the process that produced and approved those documents?” he asked rhetorically.

Furthermore, Adeyemi claimed that the agency maintained several accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said:

“The same acclaimed non-existent agency has a domiciliary account, a pounds sterling account and a Treasury Single Account, all domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria. Is it even possible to open an account with fictitious documents in a commercial bank in Nigeria today, let alone the Central Bank of Nigeria?"

He also alleged that Gbajabiamila demanded 48 per cent of the agency’s proposed N27.4 billion take-off grant and referenced an alleged demand for N12.5 billion.

The presidency has, however, consistently denied the allegations.

The Nigerian presidency, under President Bola Tinubu, stands by Femi Gbajabiamila amid serious allegations. Photo credit: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the controversy has left Nigerians wondering how a non-existent agency got budgetary allocation, opened an account with the CBN, exchanged several correspondences with the office of the accountant general of the federation, secured office spaces at the federal secretariat and had at least three senior civil servants deployed to work at the office.

Adeyemi vs Gbajabiamila: What the police found

Nigerian authorities' charges against Adeyemi followed an investigation by the inspector general of police (IGP) monitoring unit, which conducted its investigation and arrests between October 23 and November 13, 2025. The unit forwarded the investigation report to the IGP on November 13, 2025, according to a report cited by Premium Times.

According to the police investigation report, Gbajabiamila reported the case, alleging ‘forgery and impersonation’, to the IGP in a letter dated October 17, 2025. On 23 October 2025, the IGP assigned the IGP monitoring unit to conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

On October 27, 2025, the police apprehended Adeyemi from the office where he operated at the federal secretariat and obtained a search warrant for the office and his residence in Suleja, Niger state.

Part of the police's interim investigation report read:

"In his statement, the suspect alleged that one Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola assisted him in procuring the purported fake appointment letter bearing the title director-general, Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.”

However, the police found that the said Tanimola died on admission at the National Hospital on October 22, 2025, following a fire incident at Kachi Hotel in Abuja.

Watch the trending X video of Adeyemi addressing Nigerians on the controversial issue below:

Read more on Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila to remain as CoS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu played down reports that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments.

President Tinubu stated that he has “100% confidence” in the integrity of his CoS.

The Nigerian leader passed the vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila during the 4th federal executive council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. Tinubu requested that all “campaigns of calumny” against Gbajabiamila “must stop forthwith”.

Source: Legit.ng