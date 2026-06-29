Videos from Mercy Aigbe's son Juwon Gentry's graduation from secondary school have surfaced on social media

The highlight was the Nollywood actress' emotional reaction as she watched her son during the graduation ceremony

Mercy Aigbe also expressed gratitude to God for the privilege of raising two children, stirring reactions from fans and celebrities

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe as her son, Juwon Gentry, whom she had with her former husband, Lanre Gentry, graduated from secondary school.

The proud mother on Saturday, June 27, 2026, took to her social media pages to share a video from her son's graduation ceremony.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe attends son's graduation with husband Kazim Adeoti. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the adorable moment Aigbe broke down in tears as she sat beside her husband, Kazim Adeoti, as she watched her son graduate from school.

The Nollywood actress also thanked God for how far she has come, especially with raising two children.

According to her, it was more than a graduation but a reminder that God has been faithful every step of the way.

"Not every victory comes with applause. Some victories come with quiet tears of gratitude. Today, watching my son graduate from secondary school, I couldn’t help but thank God for how far we’ve come. As a mother who raised two children through God’s grace, I know the prayers, sacrifices , fears and hope that brought us to this moment. Today is more than a graduation for me, it’s a reminder that God has been faithful every step of the way

To him be all the glory, honor and adoration … my heart is so full of thanksgiving Congratulations, my son @olajuwon.gentry i couldn’t be prouder," she wrote in a caption.

Celebrities and fans congratulate Mercy Aigbe over son's graduation. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe had Juwon and his sister Michelle with Nigerian hotelier and businessman Asiwaju Lanre Gentry. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and separated in 2017. The actress is currently married to movie marketer Kazim Adeoti.

The video Mercy Aigbe shared from her son's graduation is below:

Celebs, fans celebrate with Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read the comments below:

moyolawalofficial commented:

"Aaaw congrats may you people always have a reason to celebrate

moabudu commented:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Congratulations darling Juwon on your graduation. Sweetheart @realmercyaigbe all my love."

iambimpeakintunde commented:

"Aanu to ri Anu gba congratulations Abiyamo Ounje Wil not be bitter for your mouth Insha Allah."

seunfunmi_johnson said:

"This just brought tears to my eyes, may you reap the fruits of your labour of love over your children in Jesus name!

yeyeogeladiesworld said:

"I cried bcos av been there,i know itsnt easy,taking care of two kids from nursery to the level of NYSC DONE ND DUSTED BY MYSELF can only be ANU,congrats my love."

What Mercy Aigbe said about Sola Sobowale

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

Source: Legit.ng