NAHCO appoints Wolemi Esan and Dr Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors effective July 1, 2026

Board reshuffle follows the retirement of directors Akinwumi Fanimokun and Taofeeq Salman

Esan and Omodayo-Owotuga bring extensive expertise in law, finance, and governance to strengthen NAHCO's leadership team

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has strengthened its leadership with the appointment of renowned legal expert Wolemi Esan (SAN) and FirstBank executive Dr Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors, reinforcing the company's board with expertise in corporate governance, finance, infrastructure, and commercial law.

The appointments were disclosed in a regulatory filing signed by the company's Secretary, Bello A. Abdullahi.

NAHCO reshuffles board, appoints Wolemi Esan (SAN) and FirstBank executive Dr Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga Credit: NAHCO

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Both appointments took effect on July 1, 2026, following the retirement of long-serving directors Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun and Taofeeq Oluwatoyin Salman.

Board reshuffle takes effect

According to the filing, the appointments were approved by NAHCO's board to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of the two directors.

The company also announced the appointment of Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo, FCA, as Vice Chairman of the board. Shobayo, who previously served as a Non-Executive Director, succeeds Fanimokun in the role.

"The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Wolemi Esan, SAN, and Dr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors to replace the retired Directors with effect from 1st July 2026. The Board also appointed Mr. Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo, FCA, an existing Non-Executive Director, as Vice Chairman to replace the retired Vice Chairman," the company stated.

NAHCO noted that although Fanimokun retired due to age considerations after eight years on the board, he remains a significant shareholder in the aviation handling company.

Esan brings strong legal and governance expertise

Esan joins the board as one of Nigeria's leading commercial lawyers, bringing more than 20 years of experience in corporate law, arbitration, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure projects, and corporate governance.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he has advised multinational corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies on complex commercial transactions and disputes.

His portfolio includes landmark transportation and infrastructure projects, particularly in the rail, airport, and port concession sectors.

Esan is also widely recognised by leading international legal ranking organisations, including Chambers Global, IFLR1000, and Legal 500.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Lagos State University, a Master of Laws (LL.M) from University College London, and an MBA from Durham University.

FirstBank Executive joins NAHCO Board

Dr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga also brings decades of experience in banking, infrastructure finance, energy, corporate transformation, and governance.

He currently serves as Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited and has held several senior leadership positions across the banking and energy sectors.

Nigeria's aviation gets a lifeline with NAHCO's new appointment. Credit: Novatis

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His appointment is expected to strengthen NAHCO's strategic oversight as the company continues to expand its operations and improve corporate governance.

The latest board changes underscore NAHCO's commitment to maintaining a strong leadership team capable of driving sustainable growth while leveraging deep expertise across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Tinubu makes new appointment

We also highlighted facts about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent appointment of Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko as a Non-Executive Director on the board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

This strategic move aims to enhance commodity trading and expand market access, crucial for farmers and investors in Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.

As a former coordinator of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ogbara-Banjoko brings a wealth of experience that the presidency hopes will invigorate the exchange's operations.

Source: Legit.ng