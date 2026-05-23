Morocco has announced an 'exceptional public holiday' on May 29, 2026, for the Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) celebration

Eid Al Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience with prayers, sacrifices, and family gatherings

New regulations were introduced to help stabilise livestock prices during the 2026 Eid Al Adha celebrations

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Rabat, Morocco - The Moroccan government has announced an exceptional public holiday on Friday, May 29, 2026, in observance of Eid Al Adha.

Legit.ng reports that the North African nation is a Muslim-majority country, with approximately 99% of its population identifying as Muslim.

Morocco celebrates Eid Al Adha with a three‑day public holiday in May 2026. Photo credit: @Thewildcave, @masrafy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Yabiladi, in a press release issued on Friday, May 22, authorities said the decision to grant an extra public holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026 applies to state administrations and local government bodies.

The notice on the exceptional public holiday was announced on Friday, May 22, by the Head of Government Department, which said the measure was taken in accordance with Article 3 of Decree No. 2-05-916 of July 20, 2005.

The measure follows the celebration of Eid Al Adha, which is most likely to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, corresponding to 10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 in the Islamic calendar.

According to Morocco World News, Eid Al Adha 2026 in Morocco will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, with Thursday, May 28, also declared a public holiday.

This kind of decision to declare an exceptional public holiday for Eid Al Adha is not unusual in Morocco. When Eid Al Adha falls close to the weekend, the government often adds an extra day off to create a longer break. The aim is to allow citizens more time to travel, visit family members, and spend the holiday in better conditions, especially for those who live far from their hometowns.

This extended break also gives families more flexibility to celebrate together.

The dayslong work-free declaration by the government has been met with widespread jubilation across Morocco.

A post on X regarding Morocco’s declaration of an exceptional public holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026 can be viewed below.

Morocco takes measures to counter speculation

Meanwhile, Morocco’s government has announced a series of measures to strengthen oversight of Eid Al Adha livestock markets, as authorities move to curb speculation and stabilise prices amid strong seasonal demand, according to the head of the government’s office.

Per the North Africa Post, the decision introduces regulatory steps aimed at organising the sale of sacrificial animals and preventing practices that contribute to unjustified price increases during the holiday.

Under the new rules, livestock sales will be restricted to officially designated and licensed markets, while direct sales, including those conducted within farms, will remain permitted under existing regulations.

Sellers must declare their identity, the number of animals offered and their origin to local authorities before entering markets. The resale of livestock within the same markets is prohibited, as are practices such as artificial bidding, price-fixing agreements and the hoarding of animals to create artificial shortages.

Authorities warned that strict enforcement will be applied, with penalties including fines, prison sentences, temporary closure of sales points and the seizure of livestock and equipment used in violations.

Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid Al Adha is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Traditionally, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

Muslims in several countries will observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha in the UAE could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng