Davido has shared good news with his fans online, accompanied by some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment

In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle

Fans were excited by the announcement and took to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s move and his relationship with his daughter

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has finally reunited with his first daughter with Sophia Momodu.

The singer had been involved in a long-running dispute with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, which even led to a court case. Private chats between Momodu and Davido’s father later surfaced online.

In a post shared by the Timeless crooner on his Instagram story, he shared a new picture taken with Imade. He wrote that the day he reunited with his daughter was the best day of his life.

In the photo, Davido was seen holding Imade as the father and daughter shared a lovely moment with their fans.

In another Instagram story post, Imade was seen playing at Davido’s father’s house. Another photo showed Imade sitting happily on Governor Adeleke’s lap, Davido’s uncle, as they posed for the camera.

Fans criticize Sophia Momodu

Fans expressed disappointment with Imade’s mother for denying Davido access to his daughter.

Some insinuated that she was finally broke after staging a lavish birthday for her daughter and only changed her stance because she needed money.

However, a few praised her for letting bygones be bygones.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@mercyjames23 commented:

"When ever these guy is with imade, you will see genuine laughter, deep sincere and obvious happiness, truely, Imade and Davido have stronger bond, thank u Sophia."

@theperfectgiftg reacted:

"Kaaaiii! A father daughter relationship is so lovely.. I’m happy for him."

@motivational_atmosphere shared:

"Thank you Jesus. God bless you Sophia and David. The devil didn't win on this. Thank you dear God ."

@daadesfoods wrote:

"Wow, I’m so happy . Kundus to both parties for laying down their swords and choosing peace."

@ife_dayo_miiii shared:

"Princess imade and Hailey."

@julijokky_deroyal said:

"Online in-laws in potopoto. He's being a present father..and that's everything ."

@miere_ave commented:

"Imade a mom is smart, she needs some cash to celebrate imade’s birthday so she needs Davido, smart moves. Aw, I’m so so happy.Daddy and his girls .God bless everyone that made this possible ."

Imade shares countries she has visited

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, had answered some question in commemoration of children's day celebration.

In the video, she was asked the number of countries she had visited, and she said that it could be one billion.

She also named Monaco as her holiday destination, as she added that she loves to own a racing car. Fans were happy to see the video. They praised Sophia Momodu and her father about Imade brilliance.

