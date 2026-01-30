Harrysong has reacted to allegations made by his ex-wife regarding the custody of their two daughters, aged four and three

In posts shared on his Instagram Story, the singer explained the reason behind his decision and promised not to trade words with the mother of his children

He also raised concerns about the welfare of the children as fans picked sides and traded blame online

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has reacted to allegations made by his ex-wife, Alexer Peres, concerning their two children.

The singer and his ex-wife parted ways in 2025 after publicly airing their grievances on social media.

Harrysong shares take about ex-wife's allegation about theier chidren. Photo credit@iamharrysong/@alexer_peres

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, Peres shared an emotional video in which she spoke about her pain and alleged that the music star took custody of their two daughters and had been frustrating her efforts to raise them while they were in her care.

She further claimed that Harrysong would come to her house unannounced to take control of the children.

Reacting to the allegations, Harrysong stated that he would not descend to the level of trading words online, noting that everything shared on social media lives forever.

He added that during their separation, he allowed his emotions to get the better of him and learned from the experience.

Harrysong speaks about the welfare of his chidren. Photo credit@iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Explaining his decision to take custody of the children, Harrysong said the reasons could not be shared on social media, citing lessons learned from his past actions.

Harrysong speaks on the mother of his children

In another post shared on his Instagram page, the Reggae Blues crooner said he had chosen restraint in order to protect the mother of his two daughters.

He stated that he has always been a present and active father and has continued to provide for his children even when they were in her care.

Harrysong added that the narrative shared by his ex-wife was hurtful and risked damaging the image and support system of their two children.

He concluded by promising not to engage in a back-and-forth with the mother of his children, stating that his focus remains on the wellbeing of the young girls.

Here is the Instagram post by Harrysong below:

What fans said about Harrysong's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by the singer about his children and his ex-wife. Many took sides and asked questions about whay hapened in the marriage. Here are comments below:

@baroness_tonia reacted:

"Who made the decision iamharrysong? You? The other parent? Or the court? Who made the decision for you to have full custody of minor children and only grant their mother access, when you wish. You guys get away with silliness when you are in Nigeria. Why depriving a mother the opportunity to have a meaningful and loving relationship with her children just as much as you have?"

@gorgeous_pola said:

"When Love is not enough."

@ella_elle111 shared:

"3yrs old baby Harrysong you're a wicked man."

@queensusz stated:

"But if Harrysong can’t provide for those kids, how will the children cope? That lady shouldn’t be chasing clout."

@eveiyke commented:

"Some Nigeria are very diabolical, how can you collect children from their mother and give them to another woman. No nobody can look after a child better than the mother."

