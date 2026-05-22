Abba Yusuf has been affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State ahead of the 2027 general elections

Thousands of APC supporters gathered at the Sani Abacha Stadium despite heavy rainfall to witness the affirmation

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin congratulated Yusuf, expressing confidence that Kano residents will renew his mandate in February 2027

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has been officially affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affirmation took place on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, where thousands of APC supporters from all 44 local government areas of Kano State gathered despite heavy rainfall.

Barau Jibrin congratulates Abba Yusuf as Kano APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: DSPJibrin/x

Source: Facebook

Barau Jibrin’s role in the affirmation

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, revealed in a statement that he personally moved the motion for Yusuf’s affirmation, which was seconded by Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila. The process, according to Barau, followed the provisions of the Electoral Act and APC guidelines.

The Chairman of the APC Congress Committee from the party’s national headquarters, Mukhtar Shagari, subsequently declared Yusuf as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kano State.

Barau’s message of congratulations

In his statement, Barau said:

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, the People’s Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of our party for the 2027 general election.”

He expressed confidence that Kano residents would renew Yusuf’s mandate during the governorship election scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Barau added:

“Insha Allah, the good people of Kano State, who continue to witness and appreciate the numerous developmental projects across the state, will once again give him their mandate.”

The senator also voiced optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC candidates contesting National Assembly seats would secure victory in the elections slated for January 16, 2027.

“Together, we will continue working tirelessly to address the challenges facing our people and deliver greater dividends of democracy,” Barau stated.

Abba Yusuf emerges as APC flagbearer for Kano 2027 governorship election. Photo credit: AbbaKabirYusuf/x

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Lawmaker representing Gov Yusuf's constituency dumps APC party

Legit.ng earlier reported that A member of the Kano state House of Assembly representing Gwale Constituency, Hon. Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mai Rigar Fata, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after failing to secure the party’s ticket for re-election.

Mai Rigar Fata represents Gwale local government area, the home constituency of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. The lawmaker was formally received into the NDC on Thursday, May 21, 2026, by former Kano state governor and party leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Welcoming the defectors, Kwankwaso described their decision to join the NDC as a major boost to the party’s grassroots support in Kano state, Leadership reported. According to him, the influx of new members would further strengthen the party’s structure ahead of future political contests in the state. Mai Rigar Fata was initially elected into the Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), before later moving with Governor Yusuf to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng