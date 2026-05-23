Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi claims he was pivotal in Buhari's 2015 election victory against Tinubu's narrative

Former governor emphasises his leadership in APC's campaign and political mobilization efforts

Amaechi positions himself for ADC presidential ticket amidst evolving political landscape

FCT, Abuja - Former Rivers State governor and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that he played the leading role in the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election, dismissing suggestions that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was responsible for Buhari’s victory.

Amaechi stated that although Tinubu had allegedly claimed credit for Buhari’s emergence, he was unable to publicly challenge the narrative at the time because he was serving in Buhari’s administration as minister.

Ex-Rivers Gov Amaechi Opens Up On How He Made Buhari Win in 2015, "It Was Never Tinubu"

Source: Twitter

Former minister says he led campaign efforts

Speaking on his role during the 2015 election, Amaechi said he was deeply involved in mobilising political support across the country as Director-General of Buhari’s presidential campaign.

According to him, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum under his leadership travelled extensively to promote the “change” agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When I was a minister, Tinubu was claiming he made Buhari president, and I couldn't respond because Buhari could have fired me because I was still serving as a minister,” Amaechi said.

He added:

“Tinubu didn't make Buhari president. I did all the battle, not Tinubu.”

Amaechi recounts APC merger efforts

The former governor also reflected on the formation of the APC and the efforts made by party leaders to build national support ahead of the 2015 elections.

He maintained that his contribution to the campaign and political mobilisation was widely known within the party.

“Not only was I the DG of the campaign, but everybody will testify that I did all the battle,” he said.

Amaechi further stated:

“I led the Governors’ Forum, crisscrossed the country, fighting here and there, trying to get Nigerians to know that this is the time for change.”

ADC aspirant speaks amid political realignments

Amaechi’s remarks come amid increasing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several politicians repositioning within opposition parties.

The former minister is currently seeking the presidential ticket of the ADC as political activities intensify across the country.

Amaechi rejects VP speculation ahead of 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, said he didn't buy the presidential form to be Vice President in the 2027 elections.

Amaechi found the idea of being a running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election repulsive.

Source: Legit.ng